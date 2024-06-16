Report: Arsenal vs Man Utd for £51m Top La Liga Midfielder

Man Utd and Arsenal in Transfer Tug-of-War Over La Liga Star

The Premier League’s summer transfer window is heating up, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly vying for the signature of Real Sociedad’s midfield dynamo, Martin Zubimendi. According to sources cited by TEAMTalk, both clubs see Zubimendi as a key addition to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season.

Arteta’s Midfield Dilemma

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been keen on securing a top-quality defensive midfielder, especially with Thomas Partey nearing an exit to the Saudi Pro League. Partey, whose contract with Arsenal expires in June 2025, has struggled with injuries, prompting Arteta to look for a reliable replacement. Zubimendi, with his robust performances in La Liga, fits the bill perfectly.

Arteta’s admiration for Zubimendi isn’t new. The Real Sociedad enforcer has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, with Arteta believing he could be the ideal No 6 to anchor the Gunners’ midfield. Despite previous reports suggesting Zubimendi’s preference for a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid, Arsenal’s interest has persisted, and now they must contend with a formidable competitor: Manchester United.

Man Utd’s Strategic Bid

Manchester United, under the new ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are making strategic moves in the transfer market. Reports from Spain indicate that United have drawn up a €45 million (£38 million) offer for Zubimendi. However, this initial bid falls short of Sociedad’s €60 million (£51 million) release clause.

Ratcliffe’s decision to pursue Zubimendi marks a shift in United’s transfer strategy. Previously, the Red Devils had set their sights on Sociedad’s winger Takefusa Kubo. However, the focus has now shifted to strengthening the midfield, particularly to find a long-term partner for young talent Kobbie Mainoo.

Arsenal Must Act Quickly

The entry of Manchester United into the race for Zubimendi puts pressure on Arsenal to expedite their negotiations. Failing to act swiftly could see Zubimendi donning the red of Manchester instead of North London. This scenario would be a significant blow to Arteta’s plans, especially given the looming departure of Partey.

Other Premier League Interests

Interestingly, Kubo, who was initially a target for United, is now attracting attention from Tottenham Hotspur. Reports suggest that Spurs, under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, have submitted a €50 million (£42 million) bid for the Japanese international. This bid highlights Tottenham’s ambition to add creativity and flair to their squad.

The Bigger Picture for Sociedad

For Real Sociedad, losing both Zubimendi and Kubo in one transfer window would be a significant setback. The Basque club finished sixth in La Liga last season, but maintaining that position could be challenging if their top talents depart. Additionally, Sociedad are in talks with Atletico Madrid over the potential sale of defender Robin Le Normand, further indicating a possible squad overhaul.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Martin Zubimendi has been a standout performer for Real Sociedad, as evidenced by the comprehensive performance data from Fbref. The Spanish midfielder’s stats reveal a player of significant potential and versatility, making him an attractive target for Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

Key Performance Metrics

Zubimendi’s non-penalty goals per 90 minutes place him in the 72nd percentile, demonstrating his knack for contributing offensively despite primarily playing a defensive role. His expected non-penalty xG is also commendable, sitting in the 60th percentile, which indicates a consistent presence in dangerous areas on the pitch.

However, his assist numbers are relatively low, with just 0.03 per 90 minutes, positioning him in the 19th percentile. This suggests that while Zubimendi excels in defensive duties and positioning, his playmaking capabilities might not be his strongest suit. Interestingly, his shot-creating actions are also limited, ranking in the 26th percentile, which aligns with his primary role as a defensive midfielder.

Passing and Defensive Prowess

Zubimendi’s passing metrics are impressive. He attempts 53.60 passes per 90 minutes, placing him in the 62nd percentile, with a pass completion rate of 86.5% (69th percentile). These figures highlight his reliability in maintaining possession and distributing the ball efficiently. His progressive passes and carries further emphasise his ability to transition play from defence to attack, in the 62nd & 40th percentile.

Defensively, Zubimendi excels in interceptions and clearances, ranking in the 68th and 77th percentiles, respectively. His tackling numbers are solid too, with 1.16 tackles per 90 minutes (37th percentile), underlining his effectiveness in breaking up opposition plays.

Overall Impact

While Zubimendi’s stats reflect areas for improvement, particularly in offensive contributions, his defensive and passing abilities make him a valuable asset. His performance data underscores why both Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on securing his services. His capability to anchor the midfield and contribute to both defensive solidity and attacking transitions is highly coveted in the Premier League.