Dave Hendrick’s Insights On The Title Decider and Relegation Battle

Last Game of the Season: Premier League Drama Unfolds

As we approach the last game of the season in the Premier League, the tension is palpable. The final day promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, players, and managers alike. Dave Hendrick, host of the Two Footed Podcast, provides insightful analysis and predictions on the upcoming matches, with particular focus on the key fixtures that will determine the final standings.

Leeds United’s Playoff Push

Leeds United’s recent 4-0 victory over Norwich City has set them up for a crucial final against either Southampton or West Brom. “Ilia Gruev with a clever free kick… shaped to cross it, keeper kind of cheated across a bit, and then he very subtly put it near post,” Hendrick recounts. Leeds’ dominance was evident as they cruised to victory, with contributions from Joel Perau and Jinho Roter.

The stakes are high as David Wagner’s sacking from Norwich City underscores the intense pressure on teams vying for Premier League promotion. Hendrick highlights the potential managerial candidates for Norwich, suggesting that “Liam Roser… might come up as a candidate.”

The Championship Final Showdown

The Championship final promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Leeds awaiting the winner of the Southampton vs. West Brom clash. Hendrick notes, “Southampton are strong favorites… undeniably the better team across the season.” However, West Brom’s manager Carlos Corberán has also impressed, leading his team to the brink of Premier League promotion.

Premier League Survival Battle

The Premier League’s final day is not just about the title race; it’s also about survival. Nottingham Forest’s disappointing season sees them teetering on the edge of relegation. Hendrick critiques their managerial decisions, noting, “They sacked Steve Cooper back in December and appointed Nuno… a poor job there.”

Forest’s match against Burnley is crucial for their survival, with Hendrick predicting a draw that would suit Forest, ensuring their stay in the Premier League. “A draw suits Forest, guarantees their stay up,” he emphasizes.

The Title Decider

The highlight of the final day is undoubtedly the title decider. Manchester City, with their formidable squad, are poised to clinch the title once again. Despite Kevin De Bruyne being a doubt, City’s depth ensures they remain favorites. “City are the best team in the league in whatever metric you want,” Hendrick asserts.

West Ham, on the other hand, have struggled with consistency, and their recent poor form suggests they may not pose a significant challenge. Hendrick predicts a comfortable victory for City, “I’m going to go 5-1 to City.”

Key Matches to Watch

Arsenal vs. Everton: With Everton safe from relegation, Arsenal are expected to secure a victory. Hendrick predicts, “3-0 Arsenal.” Brentford vs. Newcastle: Newcastle aim to secure a European spot, with Hendrick predicting a 2-1 win for the Magpies. Brighton vs. Manchester United: Brighton look to finish in the top half, while United’s away form raises doubts. Hendrick backs Brighton to win, “I’ll go 2-1.” Liverpool vs. Wolves: Jurgen Klopp’s final game at Liverpool is set to be an emotional farewell. Hendrick predicts a 3-2 win for Liverpool, celebrating Klopp’s illustrious tenure.

Conclusion

As the last game of the season approaches, the Premier League is set for an exhilarating finale. From the title race to the battle for survival, every match holds significance. Dave Hendrick’s expert analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the key fixtures, offering fans a glimpse into the potential outcomes.