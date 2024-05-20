Preview: Leverkusen Eyeing Perfect Season Ahead of Europa League Final

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League Final Showdown

Historic Night Awaits in Dublin

The stage is set for a historic Europa League final as Atalanta face Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin. With the German side on the brink of an unprecedented treble, having already secured their place in the German Cup final against second-tier Kaiserslautern, they stand on the edge of making history. For Atalanta, this marks their first-ever European final, achieved by toppling Marseille in the semi-finals and Liverpool earlier in the knockout rounds. The Serie A team is eager to end a trophy drought that stretches back to 1963.

Match Details: Date, Kick-off Time, and Venue

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for an 8 pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The final will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, promising an electrifying atmosphere as both teams vie for European glory.

Where to Watch the Europa League Final

TV and Streaming Options

UK fans can catch the action live on TNT Sports. Additionally, subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app and website, ensuring no one misses a moment of this thrilling encounter. For those who prefer live updates, Standard Sport’s live blog will provide minute-by-minute coverage and expert analysis.

Team News and Fitness Updates

Atalanta’s Injury Concerns

Atalanta face fitness concerns for key players Marten de Roon and Emil Holm, who missed their weekend victory over Lecce. Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has been out for three weeks with a thigh injury, casting doubt on his availability for the final.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Line-Up Decisions

Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, battling a thigh injury, made a 30-minute appearance off the bench against Augsburg, indicating his potential to start in Dublin. Granit Xhaka and Piero Hincapié also began on the bench in that match but are expected to feature prominently in the final lineup.

Match Predictions and Key Players

Leverkusen’s Remarkable Journey

Bayer Leverkusen’s season has been nothing short of extraordinary. The prospect of clinching the treble looms large, and the team has shown remarkable resilience under pressure. Their form and depth make them the favourites heading into the final.

Atalanta’s Determined Run

Atalanta’s journey to the final has been equally impressive, highlighted by their notable victory at Anfield. Despite their underdog status, their performances have been stellar, suggesting they could spring a surprise.

Conclusion: A Clash of Aspirations

As the final approaches, both teams bring unique narratives and aspirations to the table. Leverkusen, driven by the dream of a historic treble, face Atalanta, a team hungry to end decades of waiting for a trophy. The Europa League final in Dublin promises to be a captivating encounter, with both sides ready to leave everything on the pitch in pursuit of European glory.