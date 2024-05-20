Eddie Howe Still Confident in Keeping Newcastle Star Despite Arsenal Links

Eddie Howe’s Reassurances Amid Bruno Guimaraes Transfer Speculation

Newcastle United’s Star Midfielder Faces Uncertain Future

Eddie Howe has firmly dismissed suggestions that Bruno Guimaraes bid farewell to Newcastle United fans after their final game of the season. The Brazilian midfielder played a pivotal role in the Magpies’ 4-2 victory over Brentford, securing a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. This position guarantees Newcastle a spot in the Europa Conference League next season, contingent on Manchester United’s performance in the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Speculation Over Guimaraes’ Future

Rumours have been swirling around Guimaraes’ future at Newcastle, with top clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG reportedly showing interest. Despite the intense speculation, Newcastle United is determined to retain their 26-year-old star, who has a £100 million release clause in his contract, active only until the end of June.

After the Brentford match, Guimaraes was seen waving to the Newcastle fans in the away end and threw his shirt into the crowd. This gesture sparked rumours that he might be saying his goodbyes. However, Eddie Howe has downplayed these interpretations.

Howe’s Perspective on Guimaraes’ Actions

Howe was quick to address the rumours: “I don’t think it’s a wave goodbye,” he said. “Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that’s the case. Certainly from my side, I hope it’s not. He is integral to what we’re doing and is an inspirational player, we’re desperate to keep him.”

Post-Season Plans and International Duties

Following the end of the domestic season, Guimaraes joined the Newcastle squad on a post-season tour to Australia, where they are set to face Tottenham and an A-League All Stars side. This tour serves as a preparation for both the club’s upcoming European commitments and for Guimaraes personally, as he gears up for the Copa America with Brazil.

Brazil’s national team has scheduled warm-up fixtures against Mexico and the USA, before commencing their Copa America campaign on June 25 against Costa Rica. If Brazil progresses to the final, Guimaraes could be occupied with international duties until July 14.

Eddie Howe’s Future Plans

Eddie Howe’s ambitions for Newcastle United are clear. Maintaining the core of the team, especially key players like Guimaraes, is crucial for their aspirations in both domestic and European competitions. Howe’s comments reflect his desire to build on the successes of the season and the importance of Guimaraes in that vision.

Guimaraes’ performances have made him a fan favourite and a crucial part of Newcastle’s midfield. His potential departure would not only be a significant loss for the team but also disrupt the continuity that Howe seeks to maintain. Newcastle’s management is likely to engage in further discussions to ensure the Brazilian remains a part of their future plans.

Conclusion

As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle United faces the challenge of securing the futures of their key players amidst interest from top European clubs. Eddie Howe’s reassurances about Bruno Guimaraes provide some comfort to the fans, but the speculation is likely to continue until the transfer window closes. The focus now shifts to how Newcastle will navigate these challenges while preparing for their European campaign.