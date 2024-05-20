Preview: Leeds and Southampton to Battle for Premier League Promotion

Leeds United vs Southampton: EFL Championship Play-Off Final Preview

The EFL Championship Play-Off Final is often dubbed as the “richest game in football,” and this year’s showdown between Leeds United and Southampton promises to be a captivating contest. Both clubs, relegated from the Premier League last season, are now vying for an immediate return to the top flight. With the stakes incredibly high, the stage is set at Wembley Stadium for an unforgettable clash.

Path to the Final: Leeds United’s Dominance

Leeds United secured their place in the final with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Norwich City in their semi-final second leg. Goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, and Crysencio Summerville ensured a resounding win, ultimately costing Norwich boss David Wagner his job. This commanding performance at Elland Road followed a tense, goalless draw in the first leg.

Under the guidance of Daniel Farke, Leeds have shown resilience and attacking prowess. The team will hope to overcome their play-off hoodoo, having been unsuccessful in their last five attempts. Farke’s tactical acumen and the squad’s depth could be pivotal in their bid to return to the Premier League.

Southampton’s Confidence Surge

Southampton, meanwhile, dispatched West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in their semi-final second leg, thanks to a brace from Adam Armstrong and a goal from Will Smallbone. The victory at St Mary’s was slightly marred by post-match crowd clashes, but it underlined Southampton’s strong finish to the season.

Russell Martin’s side has been in fine form, and with key players returning from injury, they are poised to give Leeds a tough fight. The return of Che Adams is a significant boost, as confirmed by Martin, while top scorer Armstrong remains a constant threat despite a minor injury scare.

Match Details and Viewing Information

The final is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

Where to Watch:

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will broadcast the match live in the UK, with coverage starting at 2pm BST.

Live Stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

Team News and Key Players

Leeds will be without long-term absentee Pascal Struijk due to a groin injury, but Patrick Bamford might return from his knee issue. Wilfried Gnonto, who started in the semi-final, and Joel Piroe, who rejoined the attack, will be crucial in Farke’s plans. Despite the retirement of Stuart Dallas in April, the squad remains robust with Connor Roberts and Dan James also available.

For Southampton, the return of Che Adams from a calf injury is vital. Ross Stewart is expected to be fit, adding to their attacking options. However, the Saints will miss Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios, and Stuart Armstrong due to injuries. Nevertheless, their recent form, highlighted by Armstrong’s performance against West Brom, indicates a team ready for the challenge.

Prediction and Head-to-Head

This match is set to be a high-profile encounter between two teams that finished third and fourth in the Championship. Both sides narrowly missed out on automatic promotion and will be eager to prove their worth on the big stage.

Play-off finals are typically tense and closely contested, but given the attacking firepower on both sides, this game could be an exception. Last year’s final saw a dramatic penalty shootout, and a similar scenario could unfold here. Leeds might just edge it on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw, avenging their recent losses to the Saints.

Head-to-Head: Southampton has had the upper hand this season, winning both league encounters. They triumphed 3-1 at home in September and secured a 2-1 victory at Elland Road on the final day, dashing Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes. Historically, Leeds have only won one of the last five meetings, a narrow 1-0 victory in the Premier League in February 2023.

Conclusion

The EFL Championship Play-Off Final between Leeds United and Southampton is set to be a thrilling spectacle. With both teams in excellent form and key players returning, fans can expect a match filled with drama and excitement. Whether it ends in a penalty shootout or regular time, one thing is certain: Wembley Stadium will witness a contest worthy of its grand setting.