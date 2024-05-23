Premier League’s Best and Worst Supported Clubs Revealed

West Ham Fans Prove Their Loyalty: Leading the Premier League in Stadium Attendance

West Ham’s Unmatched Support

In the 2023/24 Premier League season, West Ham United fans showcased exceptional loyalty by filling the London Stadium to a remarkable 99.9% capacity. This impressive feat underscores the unwavering support of the Hammers’ fanbase, making them the best-supported club in the league. According to data provided by OLBG, the club saw an average attendance of 62,348 fans every week, out of a maximum capacity of 62,500. This near-perfect attendance rate highlights the dedication of West Ham supporters, who consistently turned up in droves to back their team.

TEAM STADIUM MAX CAPACITY AVG ATTENDANCE % FULL West Ham United London Stadium 62,500 62,438 99.9% Newcastle United St James’ Park 52,338 52153 99.6% Arsenal FC Emirates Stadium 60,704 60236 99.2% Brighton & Hove Albion AMEX Stadium 31,800 31543 99.2% Brentford FC Gtech Community Stadium 17,250 17082 99% Everton FC Goodison Park 39,571 39042 98.7% Manchester United Old Trafford 74,879 73531 98.2% Aston Villa Villa Park 42,682 41,903 98.2% AFC Bournemouth Vitality Stadium 11,329 11,095 97.9% Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,850 61,459 97.80 Chelsea FC Stamford Bridge 40,853 39,576 96.9% Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium 32,050 31,037 96.8% Manchester City Etihad Stadium 55,017 53,192 96.7% Nottingham Forest The City Ground 30,445 29,386 96.5% Burnley FC Turf Moor 21,994 21,153 96.2% Crystal Palace Selhurst Park 26,047 24,881 95.5% Luton Town Kenilworth Road 11,850 11,244 94.9% Fulham FC Craven Cottage 25,700 24,295 94.5% Sheffield United Bramall Lane 32,702 29,962 91.6% Liverpool FC Anfield 60,725 55,572 91.5%

Comparison with Other Premier League Clubs

While West Ham led the attendance charts, other clubs also demonstrated strong support from their fanbases. Newcastle United and Arsenal closely followed, filling their stadiums to 99.6% and 99.2% capacity, respectively. Newcastle’s St James’ Park, with a capacity of 52,338, regularly hosted 52,153 fans, while Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium saw an average of 60,236 supporters in its 60,704-seater ground.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford also showcased significant support, with Brighton filling the AMEX Stadium to 99.2% capacity and Brentford reaching 99% at the Gtech Community Stadium. These figures illustrate the vibrant and passionate fan culture present across the Premier League, even among clubs with smaller stadiums and less historical success compared to the traditional “big six.”

Anfield’s Lower Attendance Explained

Liverpool, a club renowned for its fervent support, surprisingly recorded a lower attendance rate of 91.5%. This drop can be attributed to the expansion work at Anfield Road, which temporarily reduced the stadium’s capacity. Despite an average attendance of 55,572, the construction affected the total capacity, leading to a lower percentage fill. Without the ongoing renovations, Liverpool would likely have seen a higher attendance percentage, consistent with their usual standards.

Struggles for Luton, Fulham, and Sheffield United

At the other end of the spectrum, clubs like Luton Town, Fulham, and Sheffield United faced challenges in drawing crowds. Luton Town, in their return to the Premier League, filled Kenilworth Road to 94.9% capacity. Despite this being their maiden campaign back in the top flight, the figure was relatively low compared to other clubs. Fulham and Sheffield United also struggled, with attendance rates of 94.5% and 91.6%, respectively. These clubs faced difficulties not just on the pitch but in generating consistent fan turnout, reflecting their overall struggles during the season.

Conclusion: A Testament to Fan Loyalty

The 2023/24 season’s attendance figures, as highlighted by OLBG’s data, reveal a lot about the loyalty and passion of Premier League fans. West Ham United’s supporters have set a high standard, demonstrating that despite the challenges and fluctuating performances, their dedication remains unwavering. Other clubs, while also showing strong support, can look to West Ham as a benchmark for fan engagement and loyalty.