Premier League’s Best and Worst Supported Clubs Revealed

West Ham Fans Prove Their Loyalty: Leading the Premier League in Stadium Attendance
West Ham’s Unmatched Support
In the 2023/24 Premier League season, West Ham United fans showcased exceptional loyalty by filling the London Stadium to a remarkable 99.9% capacity. This impressive feat underscores the unwavering support of the Hammers’ fanbase, making them the best-supported club in the league. According to data provided by OLBG, the club saw an average attendance of 62,348 fans every week, out of a maximum capacity of 62,500. This near-perfect attendance rate highlights the dedication of West Ham supporters, who consistently turned up in droves to back their team.
|TEAM
|STADIUM
|MAX CAPACITY
|AVG ATTENDANCE
|% FULL
|West Ham United
|London Stadium
|62,500
|62,438
|99.9%
|Newcastle United
|St James’ Park
|52,338
|52153
|99.6%
|Arsenal FC
|Emirates Stadium
|60,704
|60236
|99.2%
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|AMEX Stadium
|31,800
|31543
|99.2%
|Brentford FC
|Gtech Community Stadium
|17,250
|17082
|99%
|Everton FC
|Goodison Park
|39,571
|39042
|98.7%
|Manchester United
|Old Trafford
|74,879
|73531
|98.2%
|Aston Villa
|Villa Park
|42,682
|41,903
|98.2%
|AFC Bournemouth
|Vitality Stadium
|11,329
|11,095
|97.9%
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|62,850
|61,459
|97.80
|Chelsea FC
|Stamford Bridge
|40,853
|39,576
|96.9%
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Molineux Stadium
|32,050
|31,037
|96.8%
|Manchester City
|Etihad Stadium
|55,017
|53,192
|96.7%
|Nottingham Forest
|The City Ground
|30,445
|29,386
|96.5%
|Burnley FC
|Turf Moor
|21,994
|21,153
|96.2%
|Crystal Palace
|Selhurst Park
|26,047
|24,881
|95.5%
|Luton Town
|Kenilworth Road
|11,850
|11,244
|94.9%
|Fulham FC
|Craven Cottage
|25,700
|24,295
|94.5%
|Sheffield United
|Bramall Lane
|32,702
|29,962
|91.6%
|Liverpool FC
|Anfield
|60,725
|55,572
|91.5%
Comparison with Other Premier League Clubs
While West Ham led the attendance charts, other clubs also demonstrated strong support from their fanbases. Newcastle United and Arsenal closely followed, filling their stadiums to 99.6% and 99.2% capacity, respectively. Newcastle’s St James’ Park, with a capacity of 52,338, regularly hosted 52,153 fans, while Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium saw an average of 60,236 supporters in its 60,704-seater ground.
Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford also showcased significant support, with Brighton filling the AMEX Stadium to 99.2% capacity and Brentford reaching 99% at the Gtech Community Stadium. These figures illustrate the vibrant and passionate fan culture present across the Premier League, even among clubs with smaller stadiums and less historical success compared to the traditional “big six.”
Anfield’s Lower Attendance Explained
Liverpool, a club renowned for its fervent support, surprisingly recorded a lower attendance rate of 91.5%. This drop can be attributed to the expansion work at Anfield Road, which temporarily reduced the stadium’s capacity. Despite an average attendance of 55,572, the construction affected the total capacity, leading to a lower percentage fill. Without the ongoing renovations, Liverpool would likely have seen a higher attendance percentage, consistent with their usual standards.
Struggles for Luton, Fulham, and Sheffield United
At the other end of the spectrum, clubs like Luton Town, Fulham, and Sheffield United faced challenges in drawing crowds. Luton Town, in their return to the Premier League, filled Kenilworth Road to 94.9% capacity. Despite this being their maiden campaign back in the top flight, the figure was relatively low compared to other clubs. Fulham and Sheffield United also struggled, with attendance rates of 94.5% and 91.6%, respectively. These clubs faced difficulties not just on the pitch but in generating consistent fan turnout, reflecting their overall struggles during the season.
Conclusion: A Testament to Fan Loyalty
The 2023/24 season’s attendance figures, as highlighted by OLBG’s data, reveal a lot about the loyalty and passion of Premier League fans. West Ham United’s supporters have set a high standard, demonstrating that despite the challenges and fluctuating performances, their dedication remains unwavering. Other clubs, while also showing strong support, can look to West Ham as a benchmark for fan engagement and loyalty.