Dave Hendrick: They spent around £210 million on players but ended up in the same position as last year

Premier League End of Season: A Detailed Analysis from the Two Footed Podcast

The latest episode of the Two Footed Podcast, hosted by Dave Hendrick, offers a comprehensive wrap-up of the Premier League season. As the season comes to an end, the podcast delves into the performances of top teams, standout players, and key moments that shaped the league.

Manchester City’s Dominance

Manchester City clinched their fourth consecutive Premier League title, making history as the first team to achieve this feat in the English top flight. Despite facing challenges, City demonstrated their superiority, especially during crunch times. Hendrick highlights, “They only lost three games all season, all when Rodri was out, underscoring their reliance on the midfielder.”

Arsenal’s Shortcomings

Arsenal, despite significant investments, finished second. Hendrick critiques their season, stating, “They spent around £210 million on players like Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber but ended up in the same position as last year.” He emphasises that finishing second doesn’t equate to success, especially given their early exits from domestic cups and the Champions League.

Liverpool’s Transition

Liverpool’s season was marked by inconsistency. They secured third place, improving their points tally from 67 to 82. However, the team faced numerous draws that hindered their title challenge. Hendrick remarks, “Liverpool need three starters and two squad players to mount a serious title challenge next season.”

Surprises and Disappointments

Several teams experienced surprising turns. Crystal Palace’s late-season surge saw them secure a top-half finish for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Hendrick praises Oliver Glasner’s impact, “The transformation under Glasner has been phenomenal.”

Conversely, Sheffield United had a historically poor season, conceding 104 goals and finishing with a goal difference of -69. Hendrick describes their campaign as “historic shite.”

Key Player Performances

The podcast also covers individual performances, with a focus on standout players. Hendrick names Rodri as his player of the season, citing his consistent influence on City’s success. “Rodri is the best footballer in England right now,” he asserts, pointing to Rodri’s crucial role in City’s midfield.

Hendrick also highlights the emergence of young talents like Cole Palmer, who he believes deserves the Young Player of the Year award for his breakout season at Chelsea.

Tactical Insights

A notable discussion point is the tactical approaches of different teams. Arsenal’s mentality in crucial matches is questioned, particularly their decision to play for a draw at the Etihad. Hendrick points out, “Rodri noted the difference in mentality between City and Arsenal, stating City would never play for a draw.”

Looking Ahead

As the season ends, Hendrick previews the challenges teams face in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are expected to be active in the market. Hendrick predicts significant moves, especially for clubs aiming to bridge the gap with City.