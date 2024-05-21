Chris Sutton Praises “Classy” Crystal Palace Star After England Announcement

Adam Wharton: Crystal Palace’s Premier League Prodigy

Rising Through the Ranks

In the dynamic landscape of English football, few stories capture the imagination quite like that of Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace’s latest midfield maestro. Mere months ago, Wharton was showcasing his talents in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers. Fast forward to today, and the 20-year-old finds himself not only a pivotal figure at Palace but also on the cusp of representing England at Euro 2024.

Wharton’s journey from a Blackburn Rovers regular to Crystal Palace’s linchpin was catalysed by a significant £18m transfer, potentially rising to £22m with add-ons. His debut might have been rocky—suffering a loss against Brighton where his error contributed to a goal—but it was merely a brief stumble in his rapid ascent.

A Key Player in Palace’s Tactics

Since his initial Premier League appearance, Wharton has been instrumental in Oliver Glasner’s strategic overhaul at Crystal Palace. Adapting quickly to the demands of top-flight football, he has started 15 consecutive matches, notched three assists, and become a cornerstone of Glasner’s 3-4-3 setup.

Glasner himself has been effusive in his praise, noting Wharton’s swift adaptation and exceptional decision-making. “His decision-making, his pre-orientation, his solutions with one or two touches are amazing,” Glasner observed, underscoring the young midfielder’s sophisticated play style.

Wharton’s England Aspirations

The young star’s performances have not gone unnoticed on the national stage. Gareth Southgate, spotting his potential early, included him in the provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024. Wharton’s presence at Selhurst Park was particularly noted during a resounding 4-0 victory over Manchester United, a match that Southgate attended, no doubt affirming his burgeoning reputation.

“He’s stepped up so quick and is adapting to Premier League football and the intensity, the speed of the game,” remarked Glasner in a testament to Wharton’s growth under pressure. His tactical intelligence and ability to perform under the Premier League spotlight are marking him as a key player for both club and country.

Stats Speak Louder

Wharton’s statistical contributions to Crystal Palace have been impressive. With 21 created chances, he stands shoulder to shoulder with teammates like Daniel Munoz and Eberechi Eze, highlighting his impact in advancing Palace’s attacking capabilities. His defensive prowess is equally notable, with substantial contributions in tackles and duels won, showcasing his all-round capabilities on the pitch.

Reflecting on the speculation around his England senior team call-up, Wharton remained grounded: “If I get the call-up, wow, fantastic. If not, [I’ll be] recovering somewhere and then get ready to go again.”

Prospects and Progress

Even with his rapid rise, Wharton remains committed to improvement. “I’m never really satisfied with my performances. Even if I have a good game, I always remember the things I could have done better. That’s just how I’ve always looked at games,” he admitted, highlighting his relentless pursuit of perfection.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has lauded Wharton’s capabilities, describing him as a “classy player” who “knits things together so effortlessly.” Sutton’s endorsement underscores a widely held belief in Wharton’s potential to grow even further.

Adam Wharton’s journey from a mascot at Blackburn to potentially starring at Euro 2024 encapsulates the dreams of many young footballers. At Crystal Palace, he’s not just another player; he’s a beacon of what the future of football at Selhurst Park looks like. With his talent, attitude, and the backing of his club, the sky is the limit for this young Eagle.