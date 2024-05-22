Report: Man Utd target Premier League Centre-Back

Manchester United’s Defensive Reinforcement Strategy

Manchester United are actively exploring options to bolster their defence this summer, with Crystal Palace’s £65million-rated centre-back Marc Guehi emerging as a prime target. This move, reported by the Daily Mail, signals United’s intent to strengthen their backline significantly.

Marc Guehi as a Key Target

Guehi, a 23-year-old England international, is seen as a viable alternative if United cannot secure Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, valued at around £55m. United’s interest in Guehi dates back to last summer, and they have continued to monitor his progress at Crystal Palace.

“United still maintain a strong interest in Branthwaite but want to keep their options open if Everton play hardball over the fee,” the Daily Mail notes.

Additional Defensive Options

In addition to Guehi and Branthwaite, Manchester United have their eyes on other potential recruits. Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo are being considered for the right side of defence. Todibo is expected to cost around £40m, while Adarabioyo, available on a free transfer, is also attracting interest from Newcastle.

Financial Strategy and Budget Constraints

United’s budget for new signings is modest, with just £35m in cash available. However, the new co-owners, Ineos, plan to increase this budget significantly by selling some of their current stars and exploring player swap deals. This financial strategy mirrors the structured deal United employed when acquiring Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Palace in 2019.

Other Potential Signings

Beyond the defensive line, United are also keen on strengthening other areas. Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko are on their radar, though a defensive midfielder remains the next priority once the central defence is fortified.

Manchester United’s approach to this transfer window indicates a strategic blend of immediate and long-term planning. By keeping their options open and structuring deals intelligently, they aim to enhance their squad while navigating financial constraints. The pursuit of players like Marc Guehi reflects United’s commitment to building a robust and versatile defensive unit capable of competing at the highest levels.