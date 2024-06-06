Scottish Premiership Fans to Enjoy More Live Matches

Scottish Premiership to Air Additional Live Matches on TV

Boost for Scottish Football Fans

From next season, an additional 20 Scottish Premiership matches will be broadcast live on subscription television, bringing more of the action directly to fans’ living rooms. This is an exciting development for Scottish football enthusiasts who crave more live coverage of their favourite sport.

Premier Sports Expands Coverage

Premier Sports, already known for airing live Scottish Cup and League Cup games, have secured a package to broadcast these additional 20 Premiership matches over the next five years. This move will see Premier Sports sharing live rights with Sky Sports, which currently covers up to 60 games a season under a deal that runs until 2029.

Increased Exposure for Premiership Clubs

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster heralded the expansion as “tremendous news for SPFL clubs and supporters alike.” He added, “Up to 80 Premiership matches will be broadcast live next season across Sky Sports and Premier Sports. This will be the highest number of live matches ever broadcast from the Scottish Premiership.”

Broadening Access to Scottish Football

The BBC continues to maintain its contract to show Scottish Championship and League 1 games on free-to-air platforms, alongside live radio broadcasts and Premiership highlights. This broadens the access for football fans who prefer free-to-air content, ensuring that Scottish football remains accessible to a wider audience.

This development signifies a significant step forward for the Scottish Premiership, promising increased visibility and engagement for clubs and their supporters.