Report: Premier League Warn Against Ditching VAR

The Future of VAR: More Wrong Decisions If Scrapped, Claims Premier League

The debate surrounding VAR (Video Assistant Referees) continues to spark controversy in the Premier League. With a critical vote approaching, the Premier League asserts that abolishing VAR would increase the number of incorrect refereeing decisions per season by 100.

Premier League’s Defence of VAR

In preparation for the annual general meeting on 6 June, the Premier League disseminated a comprehensive document to all 20 clubs, underscoring the necessity of VAR. The document, titled ‘VAR Improvement Plan,’ authored by chief football officer Tony Scholes, provides a detailed analysis of the implications of removing VAR.

The document warns that without VAR, “match-defining” errors from on-field referees would go uncorrected, potentially altering the outcomes of significant matches. Although removing VAR might reduce interruptions and delays, it would result in “significantly more officiating errors” — approximately 100 per season, including critical match-deciding incidents.

Statistics and Commitments

The Premier League’s data starkly contrasts the accuracy of refereeing decisions with and without VAR. Last season, there were only five incorrect VAR interventions compared to 105 correct calls, improving from the 2022-23 season, which saw 11 wrong decisions out of 116. This evidence highlights VAR’s positive impact on the accuracy of officiating.

Moreover, the Premier League emphasizes its contractual obligations tied to VAR’s operational costs for the next three years. Removing VAR would breach these contracts and potentially tarnish the league’s reputation. It would be the only major European league to abandon VAR, risking a decline in international referee assignments from UEFA and FIFA, as regular VAR experience is deemed essential.

Clubs’ Stance on VAR

Despite the Premier League’s robust defence, Wolves formally submitted a proposition to scrap VAR in May, which has ignited a fierce debate. Wolves have been vocal about their opposition, highlighting the negative impact on match-going fans and their overall experience.

“Wolves argue that the use of VAR has led to increased disengagement among the Premier League’s match-attending fans due to its adverse effects on the match experience, resulting in apathy, hostility and erosion of trust in football’s authorities and officials,” the club stated.

Wolves’ briefing paper contends that while VAR has improved decision accuracy from 82% to 96%, this benefit is overshadowed by the detrimental effect on fan engagement and match enjoyment. “The integrity of the game is compromised by lengthy interruptions and inconsistent application of VAR protocols,” Wolves added.

In-Game Announcements and Future Changes

Amidst the contention, one proposed improvement likely to gain approval is the introduction of in-game VAR announcements by referees. FIFA has trialled this approach in competitions such as the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and it aims to enhance transparency and reduce confusion among fans.

These changes are expected to receive backing from several clubs, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool, who support VAR but seek improvements in its implementation.

Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham have all expressed the need for VAR improvements, while Liverpool stands firm against the move to eliminate it. These clubs believe that refining VAR, rather than discarding it, is crucial for the future of officiating in the Premier League.

Balancing Accuracy and Fan Engagement

The Premier League’s argument for retaining VAR is compelling, particularly with its statistical backing and contractual commitments. However, the need to address the concerns raised by clubs like Wolves is equally pressing. The balance between enhancing officiating accuracy and maintaining fan engagement remains delicate.

As the vote looms, the future of VAR in the Premier League hangs in the balance. The outcome will significantly influence the trajectory of refereeing standards and fan experience in one of the world’s most-watched football leagues.