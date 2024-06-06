Report: Man City Striker Comments Fuel Contract Speculation

Erling Haaland Addresses Man City Contract Speculation £175m Release Clause Rumours

Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s prolific striker, has chosen not to comment on rumours that his contract with the Premier League champions has been extended.

Haaland’s Astonishing Impact at Man City

Since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has been nothing short of a phenomenon. His tenure at the Etihad has seen him clinch two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League. The Norwegian forward has shattered numerous records in English football, notably achieving the highest goal tally in a single Premier League season.

The 2022-23 season was particularly remarkable for City, with Haaland scoring a record-breaking 36 league goals, significantly contributing to their historic treble. Although injuries limited his appearances this season, he still secured his second consecutive Golden Boot by netting 27 goals in 29 league starts.

Facing Criticism Despite Stellar Performance

Despite his incredible form, Haaland has not been immune to criticism. Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane notably described his performance against Arsenal in March as akin to a “League Two player.”

Contract Extension Speculations

Amidst his impressive performances, there have been ongoing speculations about City’s intentions to extend Haaland’s contract, which reportedly includes a £175m release clause and runs until 2027. This speculation is further fuelled by Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in the forward, even as they bolster their attacking lineup with Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr.

In a conversation with TV2, Haaland commented on his future, saying, “I’ve had two fantastic years, and have three years left. That’s really all I can say.” When pressed about any ongoing discussions regarding a new deal, he reiterated, “That’s all I can say, what I just said.”

Kevin De Bruyne’s Future at Man City

Adding to the uncertainty, City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has hinted at a potential end to his illustrious career at the Etihad, mentioning he might consider a move to Saudi Arabia. De Bruyne stated, “My eldest is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play for City. Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way. At my age you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.”

Conclusion

As Haaland continues to dominate the Premier League, the future remains uncertain regarding his long-term stay at Manchester City. Fans and pundits alike are eager to see how these contract speculations unfold, potentially shaping the club’s trajectory in the coming years.