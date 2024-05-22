Report: Aston Villa ‘Interested’ in £25m Serie A Defender

Premier League Clubs Chase Torino’s Raoul Bellanova

Bellanova’s Impressive Form

Raoul Bellanova has been attracting significant attention from Premier League clubs, particularly Aston Villa, who are keen on securing the services of the Torino star. His recent performances have only amplified the interest, especially following his standout display against AC Milan, where he provided a crucial assist. As reported by TuttoSport, Aston Villa has had their eyes on Bellanova for some time, and their scouts have been closely monitoring his progress.

A Stellar Season for Bellanova

The 23-year-old right-back has enjoyed a remarkable season with Torino. Since joining from Cagliari for a mere €7 million, Bellanova’s value has soared, with Torino now demanding €25 million for him. This season, his contributions have been pivotal, both defensively and offensively. His impressive performance against Milan highlighted his capabilities, thanks in part to the meticulous work of Torino’s athletic trainers who have kept him in peak condition.

Bellanova’s transformation has not gone unnoticed. His consistent performances have earned him a call-up to the Italian national team by Luciano Spalletti. The potential to be part of Italy’s squad for Euro 2024 in Germany is a testament to his development and impact this season.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

Aston Villa is not alone in their pursuit of Bellanova. West Ham and Manchester United have also shown interest in the talented right-back. The allure of the Premier League, renowned as the most prestigious league in the world, is strong, and Bellanova’s ambition to play at the highest level aligns perfectly with this interest.

Moreover, Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, sees Bellanova as an ideal fit for his tactical setup, aiming to bolster their right flank. With a bid of €25 million, Villa is prepared to make a significant investment to secure his services.

Bellanova’s Journey and Future Prospects

Bellanova’s journey has been impressive. Once a reserve at Inter Milan, playing behind Denzel Dumfries, he has rapidly ascended to become one of Serie A’s best right-backs. His move to Torino has proven to be a masterstroke, providing him with the platform to showcase his abilities consistently.

Off the pitch, Bellanova is enjoying a period of personal happiness, recently celebrating his birthday with family and friends and rekindling his relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Paola Di Benedetto.

As the season draws to a close, Bellanova’s focus remains on achieving key milestones with Torino. Securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League and performing well at Euro 2024 are top priorities. Success in these areas will only heighten the interest of Premier League clubs.

The Road Ahead

For Torino, the potential sale of Bellanova represents a significant financial gain, especially considering their initial investment. For Bellanova, a move to the Premier League could be the next big step in his career, providing the stage to further his development and showcase his talent on one of the biggest platforms in football.

In conclusion, Raoul Bellanova’s exceptional season has made him a coveted asset in the transfer market. As Premier League clubs circle, the coming months will be crucial in determining his next move. With his current form and potential, Bellanova is set to be one of the most exciting transfers of the summer.