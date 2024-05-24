Brendan Rodgers Claims Celtic Would Break Into Premier League’s ‘Big Six’

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic’s Potential in the Premier League Top Six

In a recent TalkSport interview with Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor, Brendan Rodgers made bold claims about Celtic’s potential to thrive in the Premier League. Rodgers, known for his previous managerial stints at Liverpool and Leicester, is confident that Celtic could easily finish within the top six of the Premier League, provided they had the financial backing similar to other top-tier English clubs.

Rodgers’ Perspective on Celtic’s Success

Rodgers highlighted Celtic’s unprecedented success in the Scottish Premiership, where they have dominated the 21st century. “Celtic lifted a third successive Premiership title last weekend,” Rodgers said, reflecting on the club’s impressive record of 18 out of 24 titles. This dominance, he believes, could translate into success in the more competitive environment of the Premier League.

Financial Disparity and Competitive Edge

One of the key points Rodgers emphasized was the financial disparity between Scottish and English clubs. “Celtic and Rangers, given the right sort of money the other Premiership sides get, would eventually be in that Premier League, healthy and enjoying football, not struggling every year,” he stated. This financial boost would allow Celtic to compete more effectively, leveraging their massive fan base and historic prestige.

The Unique Atmosphere of Celtic Park

Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor discussed the unique atmosphere at Celtic Park, particularly during Old Firm games against Rangers. Brazil mentioned, “The atmosphere is going to be magnificent for long last,” to which Rodgers agreed, noting the intensity and passion that these matches evoke. “The energy in the stadiums is incredible, and you have to have your wits about you as a player,” Rodgers added.

Celtic’s Potential in the Premier League

Rodgers is unequivocal in his belief that Celtic could perform well in the Premier League. “There’s no doubt if Celtic was in the Premier League it would be up there in minimum that top six bracket,” he asserted. He pointed out the global fan base and the immense support Celtic enjoys, which would only grow with Premier League exposure. “Wherever you go in the world, you will find Celtic supporters,” he remarked, emphasizing the club’s international appeal.

Challenges and Opportunities

Gabby Agbonlahor raised the issue of maintaining composure in high-stakes games, to which Rodgers responded, “You have to play your football and not get too carried away with the emotional side of it.” This calm and disciplined approach, he believes, is crucial for success in any league.

Rodgers also touched on the broader context of European football, criticizing the scheduling of international friendlies immediately after domestic seasons. “It’s the last thing you’d want to do with the greatest respect,” he commented, reflecting the frustration of many managers about the demands placed on their players.

Conclusion

Brendan Rodgers’ interview on TalkSport sheds light on his optimistic vision for Celtic in the Premier League. His confidence is grounded in the club’s historic success, passionate fan base, and the potential financial parity that playing in the English top flight could bring. With the right resources, Rodgers believes Celtic could not only survive but thrive in the Premier League, making a compelling case for their inclusion in one of the world’s most competitive football leagues.