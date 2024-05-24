Report: Crystal Palace Director to Snub Newcastle United Move

Freedman to Stay at Palace: Newcastle Search Continues

Freedman Rejects Newcastle Approach

Crystal Palace’s sporting director, Dougie Freedman, has decided to stay with the Eagles, providing a significant boost to the club. Newcastle United had expressed interest in Freedman as a replacement for Dan Ashworth, who was placed on gardening leave in February after requesting his release.

Manchester United’s Interest in Ashworth

Ashworth is poised to join Manchester United as part of their new setup under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, Manchester United must first agree on compensation with Newcastle before the move can be finalised. With Freedman committed to Palace, Newcastle must now seek alternatives for Ashworth’s replacement.

Freedman’s Commitment to Palace’s Future

Freedman, who has served as Palace’s sporting director since 2017, is enthusiastic about the club’s future. His tenure has seen the successful acquisition of talents such as Adam Wharton, Dean Henderson, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi – all recently named in England’s training squad for Euro 2024.

Freedman’s role has been pivotal, especially with Palace’s impressive finish to the season under new manager Oliver Glasner. The Eagles concluded the campaign as one of the Premier League’s form teams, achieving a top-half finish for only the second time in their history.

Strengthened Relationships and Future Prospects

Freedman’s relationship with Palace chairman Steve Parish has strengthened since his return in 2017, following his departure in 2012 to manage Bolton. Parish has lauded Freedman as the best hire he has made in football, highlighting his substantial impact on the club.

“He taught me so much, so quickly, about the game when I came into it,” Parish told the High Performance Podcast last summer. “I was so fortunate.”

With Freedman staying put, Crystal Palace is set to continue building on their recent success, while Newcastle’s search for a new sporting director goes on.