Report: Manchester United Receive Huge Injury Boost Ahead of FA Cup Final

Man Utd Receive Triple Injury Boost Ahead of FA Cup Final

Key Players Set to Return

Manchester United have been handed a significant fitness boost ahead of their FA Cup final clash against Manchester City. Erik ten Hag confirmed that Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, and Anthony Martial are expected to be available for selection. This news comes as a relief to United fans, especially given the injury struggles faced by the squad this season.

Mount’s Return to the Squad

Mason Mount, who joined from Chelsea last summer, has had a challenging first season with the Red Devils, missing several months due to a calf injury. Despite only making 19 appearances, his return could prove pivotal for United’s midfield against City. Ten Hag expressed optimism about Mount’s condition, stating, “Tomorrow is the final training session and we’ll make the final decisions, but the way I see it now it looks good.”

Lindelof and Martial Ready for Action

Victor Lindelof, who last played in March, and Anthony Martial, recovering from groin surgery in January, are also expected to bolster United’s squad. Martial’s return is particularly noteworthy as he prepares to leave the club this summer when his contract expires. Both players have been inconsistent this season, and their availability adds much-needed depth to Ten Hag’s options.

Maguire’s Continued Absence

However, not all news is positive for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, who has been dealing with a leg muscle injury since last month, will not be fit for the FA Cup final. Initially, there was hope that he could recover in time, but Ten Hag confirmed in a press conference that the injury has not healed “as expected”. Maguire, named in England’s Euro 2024 squad, now faces a race against time to be fit for the summer tournament.

Rashford’s Motivation

Marcus Rashford, who missed out on a spot at the Euros, is anticipated to start on the bench. Ten Hag has backed Rashford to channel his disappointment into motivation, saying, “These are the ups and downs of a career, a down can also give fuel – and that is what I see in training. He will be highly motivated, speak with his feet, [he’s] highly intelligent, he has had a big career… I’m sure he will get over this and get more goals.”

With the FA Cup final looming, United fans will be eagerly anticipating the impact of their returning players as they aim to secure silverware against their city rivals.