Fjortcroft:Ten Hag’s Final Days at Manchester United

Ten Hag Impending Departure Signals a New Era Under INEOS

Football pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft recently disclosed that Manchester United informed Erik ten Hag of his impending sacking “weeks ago.” This revelation underscores the significant gamble taken by the club, hoping to keep this secret until after the FA Cup final.

Struggles in Ten Hag’s Second Season

Erik ten Hag’s second season at Manchester United fell short of the high expectations set during his first year. Initially, it appeared that United had found a manager capable of restoring them to their former glory. In his debut season, Ten Hag led the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League, reached two finals, and secured the League Cup.

This season, however, was a stark contrast. United’s eighth-place finish marked their worst season in Premier League history. They also struggled in the League Cup, though they did manage to reach the FA Cup final. Despite the anticipation for this final game, Ten Hag’s departure had already been decided.

INEOS and the Decision-Making Process

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a key figure at INEOS, reportedly played a crucial role in the decision to part ways with Ten Hag. Many believed Ratcliffe had been considering this move for some time, and it seems the decision was made well before the final game of the season.

An explosive report indicated that Ten Hag’s future would be away from Old Trafford regardless of the FA Cup final outcome. While it may seem harsh to inform him just before such a significant match, the decision was apparently communicated to him weeks in advance.

Ten Hag’s Professionalism and Motivation for the FA Cup Final

Despite the early notification of his dismissal, Ten Hag’s professionalism remained evident. Fjortoft revealed that Ten Hag was informed of his fate three games before the end of the season. “To think that ONE game at Wembley is decisive for Ten Hag’s future is lack of respect and knowledge for how INEOS works,” Fjortoft said. He also mentioned that Ten Hag was told the week before the Arsenal game.

Even with this knowledge, Ten Hag maintained his focus. United lost to Arsenal but won their final two Premier League games. This determination suggests that Ten Hag will give his best in the FA Cup final, showcasing his dedication to the club until the very end.

The Challenge of Keeping Secrets

Fjortoft also highlighted the difficulty of keeping such significant news under wraps. “Was always a gamble to think that this could be a secret till after the FA Cup final,” he noted. Given the magnitude of the story and the prominence of Manchester United, it was unlikely that such information would remain concealed for long.

As Ten Hag prepares for what could be his final match in charge, the focus shifts to the future of Manchester United under INEOS. The decision to part ways with Ten Hag signals the beginning of a new era. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the club navigates this transition and what changes lie ahead.