SEARCH
HomeTeams - OtherCelticHow To Watch Celtic vs Rangers in Scottish Cup Final

How To Watch Celtic vs Rangers in Scottish Cup Final

0
By Tyrone Johnson
Photo: IMAGO

Historic Clash: Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final

For the first time in 22 years, the fierce rivalry between Celtic and Rangers takes center stage in the Scottish Cup final this afternoon. These two football giants, who have dominated Scottish football, have collectively lifted the trophy 14 times since their last encounter in this competition’s final.

Old Firm Dominance

An Old Firm derby in the Scottish Cup final is a spectacle eagerly anticipated by fans. This season, Celtic have the upper hand, remaining unbeaten in four encounters with Rangers, winning three. Fresh from clinching the league title, Celtic are eyeing more silverware to cement their dominance.

Pressure on Philippe Clement

Rangers’ manager, Philippe Clement, faces significant pressure to end the season on a high note. Despite an earlier League Cup victory, critics remain skeptical. A defeat today could amplify the scrutiny, making this match pivotal for Rangers.

Where to Watch Celtic vs Rangers

  • TV Broadcast: In the UK, catch the action live on BBC One Scotland.
  • Live Streaming: Watch the Old Firm for free on BBC iPlayer and the Sport website. Premier Sports also offers streaming services for £9.99 per month.
Previous article
Emmanuel Petit Urges New Chelsea Manager to Act Decisively
Next article
Fjortcroft:Ten Hag’s Final Days at Manchester United
Tyrone Johnson
Tyrone Johnson
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2024 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.