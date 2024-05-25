How To Watch Celtic vs Rangers in Scottish Cup Final

Historic Clash: Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final

For the first time in 22 years, the fierce rivalry between Celtic and Rangers takes center stage in the Scottish Cup final this afternoon. These two football giants, who have dominated Scottish football, have collectively lifted the trophy 14 times since their last encounter in this competition’s final.

Old Firm Dominance

An Old Firm derby in the Scottish Cup final is a spectacle eagerly anticipated by fans. This season, Celtic have the upper hand, remaining unbeaten in four encounters with Rangers, winning three. Fresh from clinching the league title, Celtic are eyeing more silverware to cement their dominance.

Pressure on Philippe Clement

Rangers’ manager, Philippe Clement, faces significant pressure to end the season on a high note. Despite an earlier League Cup victory, critics remain skeptical. A defeat today could amplify the scrutiny, making this match pivotal for Rangers.

Where to Watch Celtic vs Rangers