Report: Man Utd Eyeing Real Madrid’s Champions League Hero

Man Utd to Make Bold Move for Real Madrid’s Champions League Hero Joselu

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a major transfer coup as they plan to replace Anthony Martial with Real Madrid’s experienced striker, Joselu. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Joselu: The Ideal Candidate for Man Utd’s Attack

Rasmus Hojlund has had an impressive debut season at Old Trafford, netting 16 goals in 42 appearances. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes that additional competition is necessary, particularly with Anthony Martial’s departure looming. According to TEAMTalk, Joselu ‘continues to be a priority target’ for Man Utd, with the club ‘willing to make a strong investment to secure the services of the forward’.

Joselu’s Impact at Real Madrid

The 34-year-old striker has made a significant impact during his loan spell at Real Madrid from Espanyol. He became a hero for Los Blancos by scoring twice against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg, bringing his season tally to 17 goals. Despite Real Madrid’s desire to sign him permanently, Manchester United are preparing a ‘super offer’ to lure Joselu to Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s Strategic Move

Manchester United’s pursuit of Joselu underscores their commitment to strengthening their squad. The Red Devils have shown consistent interest in the striker and are reportedly willing to offer him a two-year contract, with an annual salary of 5 million euros net. This lucrative offer represents a significant increase from his current earnings, demonstrating United’s determination to secure his signature.

Potential Impact on Man Utd

Securing Joselu would provide Manchester United with an experienced forward to compete with Hojlund. His proven track record in high-stakes matches and ability to perform under pressure would be invaluable. Moreover, his potential arrival would signify a strategic move to enhance the team’s depth and attacking prowess.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

The statistical analysis of Joselu’s performance over the last 365 days, as highlighted by Fbref, showcases his significant impact in front of goal. Ranking in the 92nd percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, Joselu has proven himself to be a prolific scorer. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per 90 also stand at an impressive 0.68, placing him in the 96th percentile. This combination of actual and expected goals indicates a striker who not only finds the back of the net frequently but also consistently positions himself in high-quality scoring opportunities.

Offensive Contributions Beyond Goals

Joselu’s offensive capabilities extend beyond just scoring. With 4.03 shots per 90 minutes, he ranks in the 93rd percentile, demonstrating his eagerness to test the goalkeeper frequently. However, his assist numbers (0.09 per 90) and expected assisted goals (xAG) (0.09 per 90) are lower, ranking him in the 35th percentile for both metrics. This suggests that while Joselu is a primary scoring threat, his role in facilitating teammates is less pronounced.

Possession and Defensive Metrics

When examining Joselu’s involvement in possession, the data reveals mixed results. His pass completion rate is relatively modest at 71.4% (56th percentile), and his progressive passes per 90 are quite low (0.96, 11th percentile). This indicates a limited role in build-up play and progression. On the defensive side, Joselu’s contributions are minimal, with low percentiles in tackles (13th), interceptions (62nd), and blocks (37th).

In conclusion, Joselu’s performance data, as presented by Fbref, illustrates a striker who excels in goal-scoring but plays a more limited role in other areas of the game. For clubs seeking a reliable goal-scorer, Joselu’s statistics make a compelling case for his acquisition.