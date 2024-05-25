Report: Chelsea’s High-Stakes Manager Interview Process Unfolds

Chelsea’s Managerial Search Intensifies

Chelsea’s quest for a new manager has reached fever pitch, with several high-profile candidates in the mix. Following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, the Blues are leaving no stone unturned in their hunt for a suitable successor. The Evening Standard has reported that “Chelsea will also interview Leicester’s Enzo Maresca for the hot seat vacated by Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night.”

Enzo Maresca Emerges as a Strong Contender

Enzo Maresca, who has recently led Leicester to the Championship title, is a significant contender for the Chelsea job. His experience working with Cole Palmer at Manchester City adds to his appeal. Chelsea believe Maresca fits the progressive, upwardly mobile coaching mould they desire. The Evening Standard highlights that “former Manchester City assistant coach Maresca has led Leicester to the Championship title. Chelsea believe he fits the progressive, upwardly mobile coaching mould they crave, leaving the 44-year-old a credible option.”

Competition from Manchester United and Brighton

Chelsea faces stiff competition from Manchester United and Brighton for managerial talent. Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna is a prime target, coveted by all three clubs. McKenna has garnered attention for steering Ipswich into next season’s Premier League. The Evening Standard notes that “Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna is wanted by the Premier League rivals, while Chelsea and United retain interest in Brentford’s Thomas Frank.”

Brighton, having contacted McKenna early, are in a strong position, but Chelsea are moving quickly to engage all their top choices. The managerial search is highly competitive, with United weighing up whether to replace Erik ten Hag and considering several potential replacements, including former Chelsea coaches Thomas Tuchel and Pochettino.

Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi in Consideration

Chelsea’s interest extends to Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. The search is broad, with the club’s leadership keen to challenge candidates during interviews. “Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi are in Chelsea’s thoughts, amid a very open hunt,” as reported by The Evening Standard. Amorim, in particular, has been held in high regard by Chelsea’s new owners since their consideration of him in 2022.

The Drive for the Next Big Thing

Chelsea’s new owners, Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, and Jose Feliciano, are focused on finding the next big thing in coaching. They are determined to secure a manager who can lead the club to new heights. The Evening Standard reveals that “Chelsea’s new owners are determined to snare the next big thing in coaching and help steer that eventual manager to the top.”

This ambitious approach reflects Chelsea’s commitment to regaining their status as a dominant force in English football. The Blues are ready to invest in a manager who embodies innovation, ambition, and the capability to handle the pressures of top-tier football.