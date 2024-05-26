Report: Manchester United Lead Race for Port Vale Prodigy

Baylee Dipepa: A Rising Star on the Radar of Top Clubs

Exciting Talent Drawing Premier League Interest

Baylee Dipepa, Port Vale’s sensational 17-year-old forward, is catching the eyes of Manchester United, Newcastle, and West Ham. According to The Mail, Dipepa’s impressive performances have placed him firmly on the radar of these Premier League giants.

Record-Breaking Performances

Dipepa’s journey is marked by significant milestones. He made 26 first-team appearances for Vale in League One and the EFL Trophy, becoming the club’s second youngest goal scorer in March. His goal in a 2-1 defeat against Shrewsbury showcases his knack for crucial strikes.

International Success

Internationally, Dipepa made a strong impression by scoring twice on his debut against Northern Ireland. He continued his form by netting a brace in England’s Euro Championship opener against France.

Transfer Speculations

With interest also coming from Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, and Red Bull Leipzig, Manchester United seems to be leading the race for his signature. Dipepa’s potential transfer could be a game-changer for any club willing to invest in this young talent.