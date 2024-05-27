Report: Al Ittihad Pursue Manchester City Star for £25 Million

Ederson’s Potential Move to Saudi Arabia: A Turning Point in His Career

Manchester City’s stalwart goalkeeper, Ederson, is reportedly a target for Al Ittihad as the Brazilian considers leaving the Premier League champions. The Mail reported that Al Ittihad, under the guidance of Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, have already enlisted Ederson’s compatriot Fabinho, formerly of Liverpool, alongside ex-Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema. However, the French striker is expected to depart this summer.

Ederson’s Recent Setback and Future Prospects

Ederson, 30, suffered a fractured eye socket against Tottenham earlier this month, abruptly ending his season. Despite this setback, Ederson is contemplating a new challenge. The Saudi Arabian Pro League has shown interest in Ederson for over a year. Although they are cautious about overspending, they are prepared to offer an initial £25 million for the world-class goalkeeper, who still has two years left on his contract.

Interest from Al Nassr

In addition to Al Ittihad, Al Nassr have also been linked with Ederson as they seek a replacement for David Ospina, whose contract expires this summer. This move could see Ederson join the ranks of high-profile players in Saudi Arabia, potentially following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ederson’s Legacy at Manchester City

Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Ederson has made 332 appearances, securing six Premier League titles and the Champions League. His contributions have also led to two FA Cups and four League Cups for City. In his absence, Stefan Ortega stepped up, delivering a crucial performance against Tottenham. Nonetheless, a mix-up between Ortega and Josko Gvardiol allowed Alejandro Garnacho to score for Manchester United in the FA Cup final, with Erik ten Hag’s side ultimately winning the trophy.

Al Ittihad’s Current Standing

Currently, Al Ittihad are in fifth place in the Saudi Pro League with one round of fixtures remaining. They will wrap up their season on Monday with an away game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. The potential addition of Ederson could significantly bolster their squad for the next season.

As Ederson ponders his next move, the football world watches closely. Will the allure of a new challenge in Saudi Arabia be enough to draw one of the best goalkeepers away from Manchester City?