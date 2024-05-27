Report: Rangers Face Late Pressure from Turkish Side Over Top Transfer Target

Rangers Face Transfer Tug-of-War Over Jose Cordoba

Rangers are in the throes of an intense transfer battle as they aim to secure Panama international defender, Jose Cordoba. The Daily Record reports that Cordoba, currently playing for Levski Sofia, has attracted late interest from Turkish side Eyupspor. This development adds an intriguing twist to Rangers’ transfer plans.

Cordoba’s Journey to Ibrox

The 23-year-old defender has been a top target for the Light Blues, who have been linked with a £3 million move. Cordoba visited Ibrox during a match against Kilmarnock last month, indicating his serious consideration of the move. With 12 international caps under his belt, Cordoba’s potential addition to the squad has excited many Rangers fans.

Eyupspor’s Ambitious Bid

However, Rangers’ pursuit of Cordoba has hit a snag with Eyupspor’s interest. The Turkish side, newly promoted to the Super League, are eager to bolster their squad with high-calibre players. Managed by Turkish football legend Arda Turan, Eyupspor’s financial backing and ambitious plans pose a significant threat to Rangers’ bid.

Turan, who guided Eyupspor to the title in his first managerial role, is keen on adding Cordoba to his ranks. The club has already contacted Levski Sofia to inquire about a possible late offer. This late interest underscores Eyupspor’s determination to compete at the highest level in Turkish football.

Rangers’ Strategic Move

Despite the competition, Rangers remain confident in their ability to secure Cordoba’s signature. The club’s management has been strategic in their approach, ensuring that Cordoba understands the vision and potential he could achieve at Ibrox. The recent signing of Brazilian forward Jefte further highlights Rangers’ proactive stance in the transfer market.

The Road Ahead

As the transfer window progresses, Rangers will need to act swiftly to finalise Cordoba’s move. The interest from Eyupspor serves as a reminder of the competitive nature of international transfers. Rangers fans will be eagerly watching to see if their club can outmanoeuvre the Turkish side and bring Cordoba to Glasgow.

The Daily Record has provided detailed insights into this unfolding transfer saga, and it remains to be seen how the situation will resolve in the coming weeks.