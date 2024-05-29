Report: Arsenal Lead Man United and Spurs In Race For £30m French Starlet

Arsenal Transfers: Arteta Eyes Ligue 1 Coup

What’s Been Said

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Rennes’ talented forward Désiré Doué. According to CaughtOffside, Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Doué to the Emirates and has urged the Arsenal board to “step up” their efforts to secure his signature. The report highlights that Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit; Leverkusen and Napoli are also in the race to sign the France U23 international. CaughtOffside notes that, “Arsenal will try to get the jump on the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham by entering discussions for Doué first.”

Despite the competition, Arsenal are reportedly confident they can offer Doué the most attractive contract. However, Arteta will need to be wary of Leverkusen’s interest, especially considering their impressive form under Xabi Alonso. Rennes, on the other hand, would prefer to retain Doué to continue his development, but they might be swayed by a substantial offer, likely in the region of €35 million (£30 million).

Looking at the Key Stats

Désiré Doué has made a significant impact this season, showcasing his versatility and skill across various competitions. Here’s a closer look at his key stats for the 2023/24 season:

– Age: 18

– Position: Left Winger / Attacking Midfielder

– Appearances (Ligue 1): 31

– Goals (Ligue 1): 4

– Assists (Ligue 1): 5

– Total Minutes Played: 2,393

Doué has been a crucial player for Rennes, often featuring as a left winger but also capable of playing in attacking midfield positions. His ability to adapt and perform in different roles adds to his appeal for potential suitors.

Drawing Comparisons

Comparing Désiré Doué to a current Premier League player, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott comes to mind. Both players are versatile midfielders who can play wide or centrally. Both are different styles of player it’s important to point out though. Here are some comparative stats between the two for the 2023/24 season:

– xG (Expected Goals):

– Doué: 2.4

– Elliott: 2.7

– NPxG (Non-Penalty Expected Goals):

– Doué: 2.4

– Elliott: 2.7

– xAG (Expected Assists):

– Doué: 3.7

– Elliott: 3.5

– Progressive Carries:

– Doué: 172

– Elliott: 122

While Elliott is a better passer, boasting higher pass completion rates, assist and progressive passes, Doué excels in dribbling and carrying the ball forward. Rennes often utilizes Doué in a wider role, allowing him to exploit his dribbling skills. This ability to carry the ball and create opportunities through his movement makes him a valuable asset, which makes it obvious to see why clubs are interested in the 18 year-old.

Likelihood and fee

Doué’s current market value, according to transfermarkt, is approximately €35 million (£30 million), which aligns with the reported figure Rennes would consider. His contract runs until 2025, meaning any interested club will need to present a compelling offer to convince Rennes to sell their academy product, but with a year left they’ll do business. Doué’s wages are relatively modest compared to Premier League standards, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to invest in young talent. Given his potential and the interest from multiple top-tier clubs, it’s understandable why Doué is such a hot prospect. Arsenal will need to act swiftly and decisively to secure his signature amid fierce competition. It may seem early for him to make the step, but it wouldn’t be surprise either.