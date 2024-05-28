Emery Commits Future to Aston Villa Until 2029

Unai Emery Signs New Five-Year Contract with Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has solidified his future with the club by signing a new five-year contract, following his successful campaign that has secured a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Emery’s Astonishing Turnaround

The 52-year-old Spaniard has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround since his arrival from Villarreal in October 2022, at a time when Villa was languishing in 17th place in the Premier League. Under Emery’s guidance, the team soared to a seventh-place finish in his debut season and continued their impressive form to secure fourth place this campaign.

“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club,”

Emery stated, despite having three years remaining on his previous contract. “There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

European Success and Historic Milestone

Emery, who has previously managed Sevilla and Arsenal, led Villa, the 1982 European Cup champions, to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League this season, marking their first European competition in 13 years.

Chairman Nassef Sawiris expressed his delight, saying, “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029. As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Villa’s Ambitious Future

Aston Villa aims to strengthen their squad further this summer, buoyed by the accomplishment of reaching the Champions League. The new five-year contract for Emery is seen as a pivotal move, securing the man who has been central to their recent success.

Emery had extended his contract until 2027 in April, with an understanding that a longer-term extension would follow at season’s end. Villa wasted no time in ensuring Emery’s continued leadership, reflecting their commitment to long-term success.

Since succeeding Steven Gerrard in October 2022, Emery has rejuvenated Villa, transforming them into serious contenders in both domestic and European competitions. His contract extension is not only a testament to the owners’ ambition but also an indication of the mutual trust between Emery and the club, particularly in collaboration with Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi.

Champions League Aspirations

The fact that Emery has guided Villa into the Champions League exceeds even the most optimistic expectations of the club’s supporters. His success has put Villa ahead of schedule, and there are no complaints as they prepare to compete with Europe’s elite. With Emery’s proven track record in European competitions, including four Europa League titles, Villa fans can look forward to an exciting future under his management.

Emery’s new contract is a source of great joy and optimism at Villa Park, promising stability and ambition as the club continues to build on its recent achievements.