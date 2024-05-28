Report: Premier League Manager Considered for Manchester United Job

Potential Change in Manchester United Management: Roberto De Zerbi Eyed as Successor

Manchester United’s managerial future hangs in the balance as rumours swirl about a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag. According to The Guardian, Roberto De Zerbi has been identified as a strong candidate to step into the role, drawing attention for his impressive achievements with Brighton.

De Zerbi’s Style and Achievements

Roberto De Zerbi’s tenure at Brighton was marked by a dynamic, possession-based approach that earned the team a historic qualification for European football. This feat has not gone unnoticed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who now controls football operations at United following his acquisition of a 27.7% stake in the club last year. Ratcliffe’s admiration for De Zerbi’s methods highlights the Italian’s tactical prowess and suitability for a club with United’s ambitions.

United’s Managerial Uncertainty

United’s contact with De Zerbi signals a possible end to Erik ten Hag’s reign. Despite leading the team to an FA Cup victory against Manchester City, ten Hag’s position appears tenuous. His statement post-victory encapsulates his determination: “I don’t think about this [my future],” he said. “I am in a project. We are exactly where we want to be. We are constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess. The team is developing and winning. It is about winning trophies. The team plays to an identity. You need a strong squad.”

Other Contenders in the Mix

While De Zerbi is a strong contender, he is not the only name on the list. Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Frank are also being considered. Each brings a unique set of skills and experiences that could benefit United. Ratcliffe, known for his strategic thinking, is keeping an open mind as he conducts a season review to determine ten Hag’s fate. Tuchel, once a favourite, remains a viable option, reflecting the breadth of talent United is exploring.

Ten Hag’s Tenure and Future Prospects

Despite winning two trophies in two years, ten Hag acknowledges the challenges and unmet expectations: “Two trophies in two years is not bad. I am not satisfied. If they don’t want me any more I will go [somewhere else] to win trophies because that is what I do in my whole career.” His assertive stance underscores his commitment to success and the pressure he faces after United’s disappointing eighth-place finish, the lowest in the Premier League era.

Conclusion

As the season review progresses, the future of Manchester United’s managerial role remains uncertain. Roberto De Zerbi’s potential appointment could signal a new era of tactical innovation at Old Trafford. For now, all eyes are on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his impending decision, which will shape the club’s trajectory in the coming years.