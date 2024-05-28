Report: PSG Join The Race for Newcastle’s £100m Midfielder

PSG Eye £100m Bruno Guimaraes as Potential Midfield Reinforcement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly gearing up to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal for the signing of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, report Goal.com. The French giants are looking to bolster their midfield by replacing Manuel Ugarte, who has not met expectations since his high-profile transfer from Sporting CP.

Manuel Ugarte’s Struggles at PSG

Signed for a significant fee of €60m (£52m) before the 2023-24 season, Ugarte has struggled to make an impact at PSG. The Uruguayan midfielder has appeared in 37 matches across all competitions, contributing three assists. Despite the investment, Ugarte has failed to establish himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 champions, leading to speculation about his future at the club.

PSG’s Midfield Wishlist

According to Le10sport, PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos is already exploring alternatives to Ugarte. The shortlist includes high-profile names like Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes, in particular, has attracted significant interest from top European clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City. The Brazilian midfielder signed a new contract with Newcastle last summer, which includes a £100m release clause, valid until 2028.

Intense Competition for Guimaraes

The pursuit of Guimaraes will not be straightforward, with Arsenal and Manchester City also keen on acquiring his services. The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Newcastle, and his potential move is bound to be one of the most talked-about transfers of the season. As PSG aim to strengthen their squad to capture the elusive Champions League trophy, securing a player of Guimaraes’ calibre would be a significant statement of intent.

Future Squad Overhaul at PSG

Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, PSG clinched three titles this season. However, their ambition to dominate European football means they are likely to undergo several squad changes this summer. The addition of a dynamic and influential midfielder like Guimaraes could be a crucial step in achieving their long-term goals.

The transfer market is heating up, and PSG’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes could set the stage for a fascinating battle between some of Europe’s elite clubs.