Report: Southampton Chase Permanent Deals for Loan Stars

Southampton’s Ambitious Pursuit of Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser

Southampton are setting their sights on making loan deals for Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser permanent, a move that could bolster their squad as they prepare for their return to the Premier League. As reported by the Daily Echo, these two players were pivotal in securing Southampton’s promotion, and the club is eager to keep them at St Mary’s Stadium.

Key Contributions to Promotion

Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser have been instrumental in Southampton’s success this season. Both players were in the starting lineup for the crucial 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Championship playoff final at Wembley, a testament to their importance to the team. Downes, on loan from West Ham, and Fraser, on loan from Newcastle United, have expressed their desire to remain with the Saints.

Advanced Negotiations Underway

The club has already made significant progress towards securing Ryan Fraser, who has just 12 months left on his contract at Newcastle. However, Southampton will need to negotiate fees with both West Ham and Newcastle to finalize the permanent transfers of Downes and Fraser. The commitment to bringing these players back reflects the club’s determination to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Impactful Performances

Flynn Downes, who previously worked with manager Russell Martin at Swansea, made an impressive 36 Championship appearances this season. His familiarity with Martin’s playing style has been a valuable asset. Ryan Fraser, on the other hand, has shown his attacking prowess with 42 appearances and six goals, including crucial last-minute winners against Hull City and Millwall. Their performances have not only contributed to the team’s success but also highlighted their potential to shine in the Premier League.

Looking Ahead

While there has been no official estimate on the costs involved in securing Downes and Fraser, the club’s intent is clear. Southampton’s recent signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis for £20 million underscores their willingness to invest in quality players. The potential addition of Downes and Fraser on a permanent basis would be a significant step in solidifying the squad and ensuring they are competitive in the Premier League.

Southampton fans can look forward to an exciting transfer window as the club aims to build on their recent success and establish themselves in the top flight once again.