Report: Premier League Star Nears Historic Everton Deal

Ashley Young’s Impressive Journey Continues at Everton

Ashley Young Nears Record-Breaking Deal

Ashley Young has reportedly told Everton he will accept their offer of a one-year contract extension as he looks to break a club record. If the former United ace, who made 34 appearances for the Toffees this season, does sign a new deal at Goodison Park, he will be their oldest ever outfield player. At 38, Young continues to defy age, demonstrating his enduring commitment and resilience.

A Remarkable Career Spanning Two Decades

Young’s career is a testament to longevity and versatility. From his early days at Watford to his star turns at Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Inter Milan, Young has showcased his talent across Europe. His return to the Premier League with Everton last summer was seen by some as a final chapter, yet the veteran full-back has shown that he still has much to offer.

“Yeah I do. I’d love to play as long as possible, whether that’s going to be a one-year deal or two-year deal. Whatever everyone offered me, I’m always happy to sign a new contract,” said Young, expressing his desire to continue playing.

Young’s Impact at Everton

Since joining Everton, Young has become a reliable presence in the squad. Although age has occasionally caught up with him, particularly against faster, younger opponents, his experience and adaptability have proven invaluable. Over time, he has earned the trust of both the club and its fans, contributing significantly to Everton’s campaign to avoid relegation.

Young’s influence extends beyond the pitch. Manager Sean Dyche values his leadership and versatility, qualities that are crucial as Everton navigates its financial challenges and aims for stability.

Looking Ahead: Breaking Records and Building Legacy

As the new season approaches, Young stands on the brink of making history. Signing a new deal will not only see him extend his illustrious career but also set a new record at Everton. The new season kicks off on August 17, by which time Young will be 39 years and 40 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Richard Gough.

Young’s words to talkSPORT capture his passion and dedication: “My contract runs out at the end of June, but I’ve spoken to the manager and we had a quick conversation about staying for another season. It’s just now down to sorting out the final details to sort out for the next season.”

Conclusion

Ashley Young’s journey is far from over. His impending contract extension with Everton not only highlights his enduring talent but also his unwavering spirit. As he edges closer to becoming Everton’s oldest outfield player, Young continues to inspire with his dedication and love for the game.