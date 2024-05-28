David Ornstein: Premier League Eyes Nottingham Forest’s Ex-Boss

Steve Cooper Under Consideration for Premier League Jobs

Steve Cooper, the ex-Nottingham Forest boss, is on the verge of a return to Premier League management. As David Ornstein of The Athletic reports, “Steve Cooper is under consideration for managerial positions at a number of Premier League sides as the ex-Nottingham Forest boss closes in on a return to the dugout.” This news has sparked considerable interest in the football community, given Cooper’s impressive track record.

Cooper’s journey with Nottingham Forest began in September 2021. In a remarkable turnaround, he took Forest from the bottom of the Championship to the Premier League. Under his guidance, the team secured a play-off spot and triumphed over Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town to win promotion. Cooper’s ability to inspire and galvanise a squad was evident as he steered Forest to safety, finishing 16th in their first Premier League season in over 20 years.

Interest from Premier League Clubs

Since his departure from Forest in December, Cooper has been a sought-after figure. Ornstein highlights that the 44-year-old Welshman “has subsequently attracted significant interest, including from Burnley amid Vincent Kompany’s impending departure for Bayern Munich.” However, Cooper declined the Burnley opportunity, leaving room for discussions with other top-flight teams over current and potential vacancies.

Cooper’s managerial prowess is not confined to Nottingham Forest. Before his tenure there, he spent two successful seasons at Swansea City, leading them to the Championship play-offs in both 2019-20 and 2020-21. His achievements extend to the international stage, where he won the Under-17 World Cup with England in 2017. Additionally, his early career included a stint as a youth coach at Liverpool from 2008 to 2013.

The Impact of Steve Cooper

The significance of Cooper’s impact on Nottingham Forest cannot be overstated. As David Ornstein’s piece notes, Nuno Espirito Santo was brought in to replace Cooper and managed to keep Forest up despite a four-point deduction for profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) breaches. This context underscores the challenging environment Cooper operated within and his success in navigating those challenges.