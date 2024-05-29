Forward to Rejoin Tottenham for 2024-25 Season

Werner Returns to Tottenham on New Loan Deal

Werner’s Previous Season at Tottenham

The German forward initially arrived in January and made a notable impact, scoring twice in 15 appearances and providing three assists. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

New Loan Terms for Werner

Tottenham Hotspur had been linked with a fresh move for Werner, holding a £14.5million purchase option from his original loan stay. However, the club has opted for new loan terms. Werner will return to North London for the next season on a 12-month deal, which includes a revised £8.5m option to make the transfer permanent.

Werner’s Enthusiasm for the Upcoming Season

Werner expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, “Happy to be at Spurs next year! Looking forward to see you all in the stadium for an incredible season.”

Tottenham’s Other Transfer Moves

This acquisition marks Tottenham’s second significant move ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The club has already secured Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens, with his signing announced in February before the teenager’s switch next month.

Brandon Austin’s Contract Extension

In other news, Spurs have also signed reserve goalkeeper Brandon Austin to a new five-year contract, securing his position before his current deal expires this summer.