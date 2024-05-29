Southgate’s Focus Remains on England Despite Man Utd Speculation

Gareth Southgate: Focused on England Amidst Manchester United Speculations

Southgate’s Commitment to England

England manager Gareth Southgate recently addressed rumours linking him with the Manchester United managerial position. Despite the speculation, Southgate remains resolute in his dedication to leading the England team through the upcoming 2024 European Championship in Germany. As reported by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Southgate was approached about the possibility of taking over at Manchester United, but he showed no interest in engaging with the Red Devils.

Strong Bonds and Future Prospects

Southgate, 53, has been frequently associated with the Old Trafford job, largely due to his close relationship with INEOS’ Sir Dave Brailsford. Nevertheless, the former Middlesbrough boss, who is contracted with England until December, has made it clear that his primary focus is on his current role. “If I start talking about that, then I’m already distracted from what I’m doing, so I think the country would expect that my focus is on England, and rightly so,” Southgate told ITV News.

The Erik ten Hag Situation

The uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United has further fueled these rumours. Despite guiding United to FA Cup glory against Manchester City, Ten Hag’s position remains under scrutiny after an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season. This has led to speculation about potential replacements, with names like Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, and Roberto De Zerbi being touted as successors.

Southgate’s Future Post-Euro 2024

As Southgate gears up to lead the Three Lions in Euro 2024, questions about his future continue to linger. The conclusion of the tournament could see him leave the England set-up, potentially paving the way for a move to club management. However, Southgate remains focused on his current responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of maintaining concentration on England’s objectives. “We’ve had three tournaments where we’ve taken the public on a brilliant ride, and I know that we’ve got that desire to go that one step further,” he remarked.

Upcoming Challenges and Opportunities

England is set to face Serbia on 16 June in their first Euro 2024 game, with Slovenia and Denmark also in Group C. As the team prepares for this significant tournament, Southgate’s leadership will be crucial in navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead.

In summary, while the prospect of Gareth Southgate taking over at Manchester United remains a topic of interest, his unwavering commitment to England and the upcoming European Championship is evident. His focus and determination to lead the Three Lions to success are paramount, and for now, any talks of a club management role remain speculative.