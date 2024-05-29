Mark Goldbridge: Is Enzo Maresca the Right Fit for Chelsea?

Chelsea’s New Manager: Enzo Maresca Takes the Helm

Chelsea FC has made a bold move by appointing Enzo Maresca as their new manager. In a surprising twist, Maresca, former Leicester City manager and ex-assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, has been handed a five-year contract. This decision has sparked a range of opinions among fans and pundits alike. On the latest episode of the That’s Football podcast, Mark Goldbridge and contributors dive deep into what this means for Chelsea.

Maresca’s Coaching Credentials

Mark Goldbridge opened the discussion by highlighting Maresca’s journey. “Chelsea have decided who their manager is going to be, it’s going to be the Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca,” he stated. Maresca, who has also managed Parma and served as an assistant at Manchester City, is known for his methodical approach and possession-based football. However, his appointment has not been without controversy. Goldbridge mentioned, “When I was doing my talkSPORT show on a Saturday night over last season, we did get a few calls from the Championship and there were a few Leicester fans that were happy to be promoted but not necessarily happy with his style of play.”

Despite these concerns, Maresca’s pedigree is undeniable. He played a crucial role in Leicester’s promotion, almost hitting the 100-point mark in the Championship. His association with Pep Guardiola has certainly boosted his appeal, as Goldbridge pointed out, “If you worked under Pep, you get a five-year contract with Chelsea.”

The Chelsea Perspective

Goldbridge discussed Chelsea’s rationale behind this appointment. Given the club’s turbulent recent history with managers, the decision to offer Maresca a lengthy contract raised eyebrows. Goldbridge was critical, stating, “A five-year contract for a guy who’s been promoted from the Championship and used to work with Pep Guardiola… does that fill Chelsea fans with a sense of certainty and success?” He added, “Chelsea Football Club are a bit of a mess the way they run themselves.”

Chelsea’s frequent managerial changes have left fans questioning the club’s long-term vision. The departure of previous managers like Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino in quick succession has led to skepticism. Goldbridge pondered, “Are Chelsea now going to go the other way and just stubbornly stick with their projects for five years regardless?”

Risks and Expectations

While Maresca’s appointment brings hope for a new era, it also comes with significant risks. Goldbridge acknowledged, “It’s a massive risk, but it could be an interesting coach who many players that have played for him say how methodical he is.” Maresca’s success will largely depend on Chelsea’s ability to replicate the patience and support Arsenal showed with Mikel Arteta. “If you look at that’s the model I would look at… patience is the word,” Goldbridge emphasised.

However, there are doubts about whether Chelsea’s ownership can sustain this patience. The club’s recent history suggests otherwise, as Goldbridge noted, “I just don’t trust Chelsea… you never know what they’re going to do, and I think that to me is the big, big problem you’ve got as a Chelsea fan.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enzo Maresca’s appointment as Chelsea’s manager is a calculated gamble. His background and experience under Pep Guardiola provide a solid foundation, but the challenges at Chelsea are immense. As Mark Goldbridge and the That’s Football podcast contributors discussed, the key to Maresca’s success will be whether Chelsea’s management can maintain the patience and support needed for a long-term project. Only time will tell if this bold move will pay off for Chelsea FC.