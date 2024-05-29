Report: Southampton Target Sunderland Star for Premier Push

Southampton Keen on Sunderland’s Jack Clarke

As Southampton prepare for their return to the Premier League, Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has emerged as a prime target for Russell Martin’s squad reinforcement. Clarke, 23, has impressed during his tenure at the Stadium of Light, catching the eye of top-flight scouts.

Strengthening the Squad

Russell Martin is keen to bolster his squad following their Championship play-off triumph. Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s loan move is set to become permanent, and discussions are ongoing for Adam Lallana’s potential return to St Mary’s. “Clarke, 23, is on his list of possible transfer targets to bolster his frontline,” reports The Telegraph.

Clarke’s Appeal

Clarke’s versatility and consistent performances make him an attractive option. His previous stints with Tottenham and Leeds have equipped him with valuable experience, making him a potential asset for Southampton’s Premier League campaign.

A Strategic Move

Adding Clarke to the roster could provide Southampton with the depth needed to compete at the top level. With several key signings in the pipeline, the Saints are clearly aiming to establish a robust squad for their Premier League journey.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Jack Clarke: An Impressive Offensive Force

Jack Clarke’s recent performance data showcases his formidable presence in the attacking third, making him a valuable asset for any top-flight team. According to data provided by Fbref, Clarke excels in several critical attacking metrics, demonstrating his ability to influence games significantly.

Dominance in Attacking Metrics

Clarke’s non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and non-penalty goals rank in the 96th and 97th percentiles respectively, underlining his proficiency in scoring from open play. His shot-creating actions and assists both rank in the 98th percentile, indicating his vital role in building up offensive plays. Additionally, Clarke’s total shots and successful take-ons are in the 99th percentile, reinforcing his capacity to challenge defences and create scoring opportunities.

Possession and Progression

In possession metrics, Clarke also stands out. His progressive carries and touches in the attacking penalty area both rank in the 99th percentile, highlighting his ability to advance the ball into dangerous areas. However, his passing metrics show room for improvement; passes attempted and pass completion rate are lower, in the 11th and 40th percentiles respectively. Despite this, his progressive passes received are again in the 99th percentile, indicating he is frequently positioned to receive forward passes.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Clarke’s stats suggest he contributes less in this area. His blocks, tackles, and interceptions all fall below the 25th percentile. This could be a strategic decision, focusing his energies on offensive duties, or an area for potential development to become a more rounded player.

In summary, Jack Clarke’s performance data illustrates his exceptional offensive abilities and potential to impact games significantly. His strengths lie in creating and converting scoring opportunities, making him a sought-after player for Premier League clubs looking to boost their attacking options.