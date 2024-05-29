Report: Inter Milan in Talks with Manchester United Defender

Inter Milan Targeting Wan-Bissaka: Negotiations Underway

Wan-Bissaka’s Potential Move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan are actively pursuing Manchester United’s right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as they prepare for a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries. According to Tutto Mercato, discussions between Inter and United have been ongoing, with the Italian side identifying Wan-Bissaka as a key target.

Financial and Contract Details

Manchester United, who signed Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in 2019 for €55 million, are now open to selling him. The current negotiations value Wan-Bissaka at around €12 million, a figure that would help United avoid a significant financial loss. “The Red Devils are ready to part ways with him for a minimum of €12 million,” reports Tutto Mercato.

Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to offer Wan-Bissaka a three-year contract worth €2.7 million per season, with an option for a fourth year. This contract aligns with Inter’s strategy to strengthen their defensive lineup while managing their budget efficiently.

Strategic Move for Inter

This potential transfer represents a strategic move for Inter Milan, as they look to bolster their squad for future campaigns. Wan-Bissaka’s defensive prowess and Premier League experience could provide Inter with the solidity they need on the right flank. The acquisition would also signal Inter’s intent to remain competitive at both domestic and European levels.

In conclusion, the pursuit of Wan-Bissaka by Inter Milan highlights their proactive approach in the transfer market, aiming to secure valuable assets for sustained success.