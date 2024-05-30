Report: Arsenal Manager’s New Contract to Rival Pep’s Salary

Mikel Arteta Poised for Lucrative Contract Extension at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is on the brink of securing a significant pay rise as he enters formal contract talks with the club. According to a recent article from the Daily Mail, Arteta is set to become one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League, moving closer to Pep Guardiola’s staggering £20 million per year salary at Manchester City.

Arteta’s Impressive Arsenal Tenure

Arteta’s current deal, worth £9 million per year, is set to expire at the end of next season. Despite being inside the final 12 months of his contract, there is confidence from all sides that an agreement for Arteta to stay will be reached. The Spaniard’s new terms will not only be the most lucrative Arsenal has ever offered any manager, but they will also elevate him among the country’s top-paid coaches.

“Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is heading into formal contract talks on course to become one of the best paid bosses in the Premier League,” the Daily Mail reports. This contract extension reflects Arteta’s strong position and his reputation as one of Europe’s best young managers. His tenure at Arsenal has been marked by a dynamic and forward-thinking approach, positioning the club for long-term success.

Comparisons to Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, Arteta’s former mentor at Manchester City, earns an impressive £20 million annually. Arsenal is prepared to significantly increase Arteta’s salary to bring it closer to this figure. “Either way, Arteta will see his earnings skyrocket from his current £9 million a season wage,” notes the Daily Mail.

This potential salary hike underscores the club’s commitment to Arteta and their belief in his ability to lead Arsenal back to the pinnacle of European football. Preliminary informal discussions over a new deal have already taken place and are expected to accelerate once Arteta and sporting director Edu return from their respective holidays.

Arsenal’s Ambitions Under Arteta

Beyond financial terms, the upcoming talks will also focus on the club’s future ambitions. Arteta has spearheaded a project that is widely viewed as one of the most exciting on the continent. The club’s operations are geared towards him remaining at the helm in the long term, indicating a clear strategy to cement Arsenal’s place among Europe’s elite sides.

“In addition to discussions over pay, all parties will also lay out their ambitions for the club moving forward,” the Daily Mail highlights. This includes strengthening the squad with targets such as Red Bull Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko and central midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz, contingent on the potential departure of Thomas Partey.

Arteta’s Influence and Arsenal’s Future

Arteta’s influence at Arsenal is undeniable. His strategic vision and leadership have revitalised the club, making it a formidable contender in both domestic and European competitions. As the contract talks progress, it’s clear that Arsenal is determined to secure Arteta’s services for the foreseeable future, ensuring stability and continued growth.