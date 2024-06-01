Viewing Details For The Champions League Showdown: Dortmund Take on Real Madrid

Champions League Final: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley today. The German titans return to England’s national stadium eleven years after their loss to Bayern Munich in the 2013 final, once more as underdogs.

Dortmund’s Journey and Challenges

Dortmund’s journey to this stage is nothing short of remarkable, especially given their inconsistent domestic performance. Despite their struggles, they have defied the odds to reach the final. However, history doesn’t favor them, and they face a formidable opponent in Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s Dominance and Experience

Real Madrid are seasoned veterans in this arena, having not lost a European Cup/Champions League final since 1981. Under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, they boast the most successful manager in the competition’s history, making them a formidable force.

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

TV Broadcast

In the UK, the Champions League final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 6pm BST before the 8pm kick-off.

Live Streaming

Fans can also watch the final live for free online via the Discovery+ app and website.