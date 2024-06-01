Chelsea’s Exit Paves Way for Arsenal’s New Striker Hope

Victor Osimhen: Arsenal’s Potential New Recruit as Chelsea Pull Back

Arsenal Eyeing Osimhen as Chelsea Withdraws Interest

In a significant turn of events, Victor Osimhen appears set for a move to Arsenal following Chelsea’s withdrawal from the race for the Napoli striker, according to a report. The Nigerian star, one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, saw a major twist in his transfer saga when Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea no longer consider him a priority.

🔵⤵️ Chelsea are currently not working on Victor Osimhen deal, as reported yesterday. https://t.co/FUJKKev4Fh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2024

Chelsea’s Financial Concerns

Chelsea’s interest in the 25-year-old Osimhen had been robust for several months. However, his hefty €130 million price tag, combined with his age and salary demands, has prompted the west London club to seek more economical alternatives, as per Romano’s insights.

PSG’s Interest and Arsenal’s Renewed Hope

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has also shown interest in Osimhen, but no significant progress has been made on that front. Initially, Arsenal seemed out of contention for the striker, but the latest developments have reignited their hopes.

Osimhen’s Desire for Arsenal

Italian transfer guru Gianluca di Marzio reports that Osimhen is open to the idea of joining Arsenal after learning of Chelsea’s revised stance. While it’s still early days for formal negotiations, Arsenal is well-positioned to seize this opportunity.

Arsenal’s Financial Prudence

Despite the promising signs, FootballTransfers suggests that Arsenal, like Chelsea, might be cautious about Osimhen’s high cost, especially considering Kai Havertz’s impressive form towards the end of the last campaign.

Premier League Aspirations

Osimhen has long expressed a desire to play in the Premier League and idolises Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Nevertheless, the substantial release clause in his new Napoli contract is causing potential suitors to hesitate.

Arsenal’s Striker Dilemma

Fabrizio Romano notes that Arsenal has not yet finalised their striker targets for this summer. They have been linked with several forwards, including Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney, and Alexander Isak. However, moves for Toney and Isak appear particularly unlikely at this stage.