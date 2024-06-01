Report: Manchester United Midfielder Set for New Lucrative Deal

Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United’s Rising Star Set for a New Deal

Manchester United fans have something to cheer about as the club is set to secure the long-term future of one of its brightest talents, Kobbie Mainoo. According to an article in The Star, the 19-year-old midfielder has been a revelation this season, catching the eye with his impressive performances and earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Mainoo’s Meteoric Rise

Mainoo’s journey this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. After making his Premier League debut in November, he quickly cemented his place in the team with a series of stunning performances. His rapid development has been so impressive that United bosses are keen to reward him with a new contract, quadrupling his wages to £80,000-a-week. This new deal, which Mainoo has agreed to in principle, is a testament to his growing influence at the club.

Focus on International Commitments

Despite the excitement surrounding his new contract, Mainoo has decided to put negotiations on hold until after the Euros. This decision highlights his dedication to his international commitments with England. Mainoo has been included in Southgate’s initial squad and is expected to make the final cut when the England boss names his team next weekend. England faces two warm-up games against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland before heading to Germany on June 10. Mainoo’s focus remains firmly on these crucial fixtures.

Support from United’s New Investor

The push to secure Mainoo’s future at Old Trafford has been strongly supported by new United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Recognising the young midfielder’s potential, Ratcliffe has made it a priority to tie Mainoo down to a new contract. This move underscores the club’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and ensuring they remain a central part of United’s future.

A New Deal Reflecting His Status

Interestingly, Mainoo had only signed a new deal in February, which runs until 2026. However, his progress has been so remarkable that the club feels another new contract is warranted, reflecting his elevated status within the team. This is a clear indication of how highly Mainoo is valued at United.

A Bright Future Ahead

Mainoo’s rise to prominence has been meteoric, and his inclusion in Southgate’s squad for the first time in March was a significant milestone. Making his England debut at just 18 in a 1-0 defeat to Brazil, Mainoo has shown he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. With his new contract set to be finalised after the Euros, Manchester United fans can look forward to seeing more of this exciting young talent in the seasons to come.

Conclusion

Kobbie Mainoo’s journey from a promising youth player to a key member of Manchester United’s first team is a story of dedication, talent, and hard work. As he prepares for the Euros with England, United supporters will be eagerly anticipating his return and the official announcement of his new deal. Credit to The Star for highlighting Mainoo’s impressive season and his bright future at Old Trafford.