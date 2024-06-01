Report: Arsenal Face Competition from Barcelona in Midfield Hunt

FC Barcelona’s Midfield Target: Zubimendi or Kimmich?

FC Barcelona’s quest for a new pivot continues to dominate transfer news across Europe. As SPORT.ES recently reported, the Blaugrana have set their sights on two top candidates: Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. This intense focus on strengthening their midfield highlights the club’s ambition to regain dominance.

Flick’s Influence on Kimmich’s Prospects

The recent appointment of Hansi Flick as Barcelona’s head coach marks a significant shift. Flick, who has a strong connection with Kimmich from their time together at Bayern Munich and the German national team, has reignited the club’s interest in the versatile midfielder. Flick’s preference could potentially alter the dynamic, making Kimmich the prime candidate to fill the crucial pivot role.

According to SPORT.ES, “The name of Kimmich has been relaunched in recent days with the appointment of Hansi Flick as the successor of Xavi Hernández.” This connection is pivotal, as Flick’s familiarity with Kimmich’s capabilities could be the deciding factor in Barcelona’s pursuit.

Zubimendi’s Stand in the Transfer Saga

Despite the growing interest in Kimmich, Martín Zubimendi remains a strong contender. The Real Sociedad star was previously favoured by Xavi, and his potential move was a top priority. However, with Flick’s arrival, Zubimendi’s prominence may diminish within Barcelona’s transfer plans.

Zubimendi’s commitment to staying in La Liga is evident. The midfielder has reportedly turned down an offer from Arsenal, with SPORT.ES noting, “Zubimendi would only leave Donosti to sign for Barça or Real Madrid.” This dedication could work in Barcelona’s favour, provided they decide to prioritise him over Kimmich.

Arsenal’s Alternatives Amidst Rejection

Arsenal, having faced Zubimendi’s refusal, are exploring other options to bolster their squad. Players like Joao Neves, Amadou Onana, Bruno Guimaraes, and Douglas Luiz have emerged as potential targets. However, securing these talents may present challenges of their own.

SPORT.ES reports, “The Gunners have already opened other options to reinforce their squad,” highlighting the club’s proactive approach in the transfer market.