Report: Celtic Negotiates Fee for Key Midfielder

Paulo Bernardo: Celtic in Negotiations for Reduced Transfer Fee

Celtic’s Pursuit of Paulo Bernardo

Celtic are reportedly locked in talks with Benfica over a reduced fee for loan star Paulo Bernardo. The Portuguese playmaker impressed during his season-long loan at Parkhead, making a significant impact and leaving fans hopeful for a permanent move.

Bernardo’s Impact at Celtic

Bernardo, 22, has made notable contributions during his time at Celtic. His assist for Adam Idah’s Scottish Cup winner against Rangers was a highlight, showcasing his ability to influence crucial moments. Despite a £6million release clause in his contract, Celtic are looking to negotiate a lower fee to secure his services permanently.

“Outlet A Bola claims the Scottish champions are not willing to meet the option-to-buy clause but are ready to negotiate a smaller fee for the midfielder,” reported Football Scotland. This suggests that while Celtic are keen to retain Bernardo, they are also mindful of financial considerations.

Benfica’s Stance and Bernardo’s Future

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt appears ready to part ways with the academy graduate, indicating that Bernardo has no future with the Portuguese giants. This opens the door for Celtic to potentially secure a talented young midfielder at a reduced cost.

Brendan Rodgers’ Belief in Bernardo

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has shown trust in Bernardo, even featuring him in Champions League games. Rodgers’ belief in the midfielder’s potential to elevate his game further underlines the club’s interest in making his move permanent.

While he wasn’t always a starter, “Bernardo did produce some big moments for Celtic,” and his ability to deliver in crucial situations has made a lasting impression. Rodgers’ confidence in Bernardo’s development is a positive sign for fans hoping to see the player continue his journey at Parkhead.

Conclusion: A Strategic Move for Celtic

Securing Bernardo on a permanent deal at a reduced fee would be a strategic move for Celtic. His impact during the loan spell, combined with Rodgers’ faith in his abilities, suggests that Bernardo could play a pivotal role in the team’s future successes. As negotiations continue, Celtic supporters will be eager to see if the club can finalise a deal that brings the talented midfielder to Parkhead for the long term.