Report: INEOS Enforces Radical Changes at Manchester United

INEOS’ Staff Reductions at Manchester United: A Necessary Evolution?

As Manchester United embrace significant changes under the partial ownership of INEOS, the recent decision to offer voluntary redundancies to non-football staff marks a pivotal moment. This move, detailed by Dan Sheldon of The Athletic, reflects a broader strategy by INEOS to streamline operations and enhance efficiency across the club.

Understanding INEOS’ Influence

INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, initially aimed to control only the football operations at Manchester United. However, their influence has rapidly expanded to include business operations as well. The appointment of Jean-Claude Blanc as interim CEO until Omar Berrada takes over in mid-July exemplifies this shift. The decision to offer staff voluntary redundancy is seen as a ‘management decision,’ agreed upon by both INEOS and the Glazers, the latter still holding overall control of the club.

“The decision to effectively offer staff voluntary redundancy is being described by sources briefed on the matter, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, as a ‘management decision’ and has been agreed across both ownership groups,” Sheldon reports.

The Redundancy Offer

The redundancy proposal affects non-football staff at Old Trafford, Carrington training base, and the central London office. It excludes scouts and playing staff, providing those who accept with their annual bonus and a requirement to serve their notice period from the office, not from home.

“The offer excluded all personnel who are scouts or on the playing staff, so it will impact people who work at the Old Trafford stadium, United’s Carrington training base on the south west outskirts of Manchester and the club’s central London office,” the article explains.

Why INEOS is Making These Changes

The underlying rationale for these measures is to reduce a workforce that INEOS deems bloated compared to other clubs. After their investment was finalised in February, INEOS hired Interpath Advisory to review operational costs. By cutting staff numbers, the club aims to make significant savings and better comply with financial regulations from the Premier League and UEFA.

“The hope is that by streamlining the 1,000-plus workforce, United will make savings. This, in turn, can help them better comply with the financial regulations of both the Premier League and UEFA, European football’s governing body,” Sheldon notes.

Reactions and Comparisons

The reaction to these changes has been mixed. Some employees recognise the need for these adjustments, while others feel undervalued and frustrated by the new working conditions, such as the mandate to return to the office full-time. The effectiveness of these changes will be measured by the number of staff who choose to leave.

“Those sympathetic to INEOS’ measures, including some United staff members, note that change is needed at the club, and that it is common when a new company starts running a business for difficult decisions to be made,” according to the article.

In comparison to other Premier League clubs, Manchester United’s workforce is notably larger. As Sheldon reports “The club’s accounts for the year ended June 30, 2023 say United have an average of 1,112 monthly employees. This is up from 1,035 in 2022 and 983 in 2021.” Liverpool’s reported 1,008 employees, Arsenal 689, and Brentford just 243, highlighting the scale of United’s operations and the potential for significant cost savings through staff reductions.

Conclusion

INEOS’ strategic cuts are a reflection of their broader vision for Manchester United. As the club adapts to these changes, the balance between maintaining operational efficiency and ensuring staff morale will be critical. This evolution, driven by financial prudence and a push for greater compliance with regulatory standards, aims to position Manchester United for future success both on and off the pitch.