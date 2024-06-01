Revealed: Rangers Confirm the Departures of Five First Team Players

Rangers: Key Contract Decisions and Transfer Updates for 2024-25 Season

Major Departures and a Key Extension at Ibrox

Rangers Football Club have announced a significant shift in their squad dynamics as they prepare for the 2024-25 season. In a move that underscores the transient nature of football, five familiar faces—John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, and Jon McLaughlin—will be departing from Ibrox following the expiration of their contracts. In contrast, veteran defender Leon Balogun has signed a fresh deal to extend his stay with the club.

Exiting Quintet Leaves Lasting Legacy

The club’s official statement reflected on the quintet’s contribution, noting, “All five players have represented Rangers with commitment and dedication over a number of years. Everyone at Ibrox and Rangers’ training centre thanks the departing players for their time at the club and wish them all the very best for their future careers.” This group has been integral to Rangers’ recent successes, including a Scottish League title under the management of Steven Gerrard during the 2020-21 season and multiple Scottish Cup and League Cup victories.

Balogun’s Renewed Commitment

Amidst these departures, Leon Balogun’s decision to remain at the club is a significant boost. At 35, Balogun brings experience and stability to the Rangers backline. His enthusiasm for his extended stay was evident when he shared on the club’s X feed, “I am very, very happy and privileged to be able to extend my contract at a club like Rangers. I have said in the past I wish I could’ve been here sooner in my career because it fuels the fire to succeed all the time.”

Implications for Rangers’ Strategy

Manager Philippe Clement faces the challenge of a substantial rebuild, a task made urgent after Rangers fell short against Celtic in both the league and the Scottish Cup, despite securing the League Cup. The departures and Balogun’s contract extension are part of a broader strategy to refresh and invigorate the squad, aiming for a robust challenge in the upcoming season.

Season of Change and Opportunity

John Lundstram, who featured prominently this season with 52 appearances and two goals, was previously expected to renew his contract. Clement expressed confidence in March, noting he was “totally confident” the midfielder would agree to new terms. However, the landscape has changed, marking an end to Lundstram’s tenure at the club along with his fellow teammates.

Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack have had their recent seasons marred by injuries, with Barisic limited to just 15 Premiership starts and Jack struggling despite being named in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024. Kemar Roofe, who has also been plagued by fitness issues, made a notable appearance from the bench in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt last season. Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin’s last game for the club was back in February, rounding out the list of departures.

Looking Ahead: Rangers’ Transfer Strategy

As the transfer window approaches, Rangers are expected to be active participants, seeking to fill the void left by these departures. The focus will likely be on acquiring talents that can immediately impact the first team, alongside promoting youth players who can rise to the occasion under Clement’s guidance.

The club’s moves in this transfer window will be pivotal in setting the tone for their 2024-25 campaign. As Rangers look to reclaim domestic glory and make a mark in European competitions, the decisions made now will resonate throughout the season.

With strategic contract decisions and targeted reinforcements, Rangers aim to navigate this period of transition and emerge as a stronger, more cohesive unit ready to challenge on all fronts.