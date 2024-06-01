Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Near Deal for Premier League Star

Chelsea Close in on Premier League Star Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea are on the brink of securing the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo, a top target in the Premier League, as per Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, negotiations at final stages. Newcastle have been working on Tosin deal for weeks but #CFC now clear favorites, cautious until it’s sealed. Tosin to be first signing for Enzo Maresca, if all goes to plans. pic.twitter.com/G50wL6gwy3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2024

Tosin Adarabioyo: A Sought-After Talent

The Fulham centre-back, whose contract expires this summer, has become one of the league’s most coveted players. The former Manchester City academy graduate has attracted significant interest following a string of stellar performances for the Cottagers. His decision not to renew his stay at Craven Cottage has led to a fierce competition among top clubs, with Chelsea and Newcastle emerging as the frontrunners.

Chelsea’s Pursuit of Defensive Reinforcement

Chelsea’s pursuit of Adarabioyo aligns with their strategy to reinforce their defence, particularly in anticipation of Thiago Silva’s departure. Romano’s updates on social media suggest that Chelsea are making considerable strides in finalising the deal. Despite this, Romano has advised caution, noting that while the agreement is close, it is not yet sealed.

Newcastle’s Challenge

Newcastle have been equally determined to land Adarabioyo, with manager Eddie Howe eager to bolster his squad with proven Premier League talent after a challenging season. In addition to Adarabioyo, Newcastle are also eyeing Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer. However, it appears that their efforts to secure Adarabioyo may fall short as Chelsea take the lead.

The Maresca Connection

Should the deal go through, Adarabioyo would become the first signing under Chelsea’s new manager, Enzo Maresca. The defender’s history with Maresca adds an interesting layer to the narrative. Adarabioyo left Manchester City just two months after Maresca began his tenure with the club’s reserves in 2020. Moreover, Maresca has pre-existing relationships with current Chelsea players Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia, potentially smoothing the transition for Adarabioyo.