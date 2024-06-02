Report: Napoli Interested in Arsenal Player in Osimhen Transfer Twist

Arsenal’s Potential Move for Victor Osimhen: A Strategic Play

Arsenal have been brought back into the equation for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and recent developments suggest the Serie A side might be interested in a Gunners player in return.

Centre-Forward: Arsenal’s Critical Need

A centre-forward is arguably the position that would most benefit from an upgrade in the Arsenal squad. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah only managed to score eight and six goals respectively in the 2023-24 season. This glaring deficit highlights the necessity for a prolific scorer, and Osimhen, who netted 17 goals last season, could be the solution.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea has been frequently mentioned as Osimhen’s preferred destination. However, the Blues would need to offload some players to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. This scenario potentially opens the door for Arsenal to step in.

Arsenal’s Renewed Interest in Osimhen

Subsequent reports suggest Arsenal could reignite their interest in Osimhen, despite Napoli’s disappointing Serie A campaign. Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess makes him a prime candidate to lead the line for Arsenal, offering a significant upgrade over their current options.

Interestingly, the transfer saga may not be one-sided. There could be another player transferring between the Gunners and Napoli this summer in the opposite direction.

Emile Smith Rowe: The Other Piece of the Puzzle

Italian paper Il Corriere Dello Sport has reported that Napoli is interested in Emile Smith Rowe, who has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta. Smith Rowe, who has previously played abroad during a loan spell with RB Leipzig in 2019, now faces limited opportunities at Arsenal. He only started three Premier League matches in the 2023-24 season and none in the 2022-23 season.

Smith Rowe has several potential suitors within the Premier League, with Newcastle reportedly showing interest. However, a move overseas could offer a fresh start. Joining Napoli would see him working under Antonio Conte, a former Chelsea and Tottenham boss, who is poised to take the reins in Naples.

Potential Player-Plus-Cash Deal

In theory, Arsenal could include Smith Rowe as a counterpart in a player-plus-cash bid for Osimhen, who is valued between €120m and €130m. Back in March, TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal were ambitiously aiming to earn up to £45m from a sale of Smith Rowe, which would equate to around €52m. However, convincing Napoli of Smith Rowe’s valuation might be challenging.

Smith Rowe’s contract with Arsenal runs until 2026, but his lack of playing time could see him stagnating at the club. A move to Serie A might rejuvenate his career, even though Napoli’s 10th place finish last season means no Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League football is on offer.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s interest in Victor Osimhen represents a strategic move to bolster their attacking options. Including Emile Smith Rowe in the deal could facilitate this transfer, benefiting both clubs and the players involved. Whether this ambitious plan materializes remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly adds an intriguing layer to the summer transfer window.