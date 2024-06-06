Report: West Ham, Spurs and Aston Villa Chase 20-Goal Forward in £25m Deal

Sevilla’s Star Striker En-Nesyri: A Potential Target for Three clubs?

What’s Been Said

Teamtalk recently reported that Sevilla is open to selling their star striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, with Spurs showing interest in the prolific forward. The 27-year-old Moroccan international has attracted attention from various Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Aston Villa, but Spurs keen interest could shape the summer transfer window.

Teamtalk noted, “The 71-cap Morocco international has also been heavily linked with West Ham, with Julen Lopetegui having worked with him in the past, while Aston Villa are also known to be keen.” Sevilla is looking to recoup a decent transfer fee before his contract expires next year, setting the asking price at £25 million. This figure seems reasonable given his goal-scoring prowess, but what do the statistics say about his potential impact in the league?

Looking at the Key Stats

Youssef En-Nesyri’s statistics make for impressive reading. At 27 years old, he is in his prime, boasting a strong record at both club and international levels. Here are some key stats:

– Appearances: 41 in all competitions for the 2023/24 season

– Goals: 20 across all competitions, with 16 in La Liga

– Minutes Played: 2,576 in La Liga, showcasing his importance to Sevilla

– Position: Centre-Forward

– International Caps: 71 for Morocco, with 20 international goals

His record of 93 goals in 290 club appearances highlights his consistent ability to find the back of the net. Sevilla have really struggled this season so to hit 20 goals in all competitions is some achievement.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing En-Nesyri to Nicholas Jackson of Chelsea (as suggested by FBRef), who also operates as a forward, some interesting insights emerge:

– xG (Expected Goals): En-Nesyri’s xG is 10.8, compared to Jackson’s 18.6

– npxG (Non-Penalty Expected Goals): En-Nesyri scores 10.0, while Jackson leads with 18.6

– Goals: En-Nesyri has scored 16 goals, outperforming Jackson’s 14 in a comparable number of appearances

– Assists: Jackson leads with 4 assists to En-Nesyri’s 2

– Touches in the Box: En-Nesyri averages 40.3 touches per 90 minutes, closely mirroring Jackson’s 47.5

While Jackson may have a higher xG and assist tally, En-Nesyri’s goal-scoring record is stronger. His physical presence and ability to get into scoring positions could provide any number of clubs with a different attacking dimension, particularly useful against well-organised defences.

Likelihood and Fee

En-Nesyri’s market value is estimated at €18 million according to Transfermarkt, aligning closely with Sevilla’s asking price of £25 million. His current contract expires on June 30, 2025, but with only a year left on his deal, Sevilla might be keen to sell this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. Given Sevilla’s underwhelming season and their need to rebuild, offloading En-Nesyri for a decent fee seems plausible.

His current wages are not publicly detailed, but any potential suitors will have to match his expectations, likely increasing his weekly earnings due to Premier League standards. Youssef En-Nesyri presents a viable and relatively affordable option for all three. His proven goal-scoring record, combined with his age and experience, make him an attractive target. If Spurs can fend off competition from West Ham and Aston Villa, securing his signature could add significant firepower to Postecoglu’s attack.