Report: Arsenal Target €120m Napoli Star in Summer Move

Napoli’s Market Strategy Hinges on Osimhen’s Departure

Napoli’s transfer market is poised for a significant shift, heavily reliant on the sale of their star striker, Victor Osimhen. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nigerian’s departure could bring in approximately €120 million, with potential interest from Arsenal or Saudi clubs. While the club is already working on finding his replacement, the complexities of this potential deal merit a closer look.

Financial Imperatives and Strategic Objectives

Napoli’s strategy is multi-faceted, focusing on three key goals. Firstly, the club aims to secure the entire release clause of around €120 million. This figure is not just a nominal sum but is tied to specific payment modalities and timelines. This inflow is crucial, especially in the absence of European competition revenues, to bolster the squad.

Secondly, the club aims to reduce its wage bill. Osimhen’s current contract would see him earning approximately €10 million per season, a hefty amount that Napoli is keen to reallocate. Lastly, Napoli seeks to reinvest these funds to acquire a replacement striker at a more reasonable cost.

Conte’s Choice for Successor

Antonio Conte’s preferences for Osimhen’s successor are clear. He desires a physically robust forward capable of technical play, able to link up effectively with players like Raspadori, Politano, and Kvaratskhelia, who has garnered interest from PSG. The options are plentiful, with names like Boniface, Gyokeres, and Sesko being considered. Notably, the tall striker Lucca and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk emerge as front-runners, with Lukaku also mentioned as a potential candidate.

Uncertainties Looming Ahead

Despite a well-laid plan, uncertainties remain. No club has yet come forward to meet the full release clause, partly due to Osimhen’s injury issues this season. These health concerns have sidelined him from the national team’s June fixtures, adding a layer of risk for potential buyers.

Osimhen dreams of the Premier League, with Chelsea being a club of interest due to his admiration for Didier Drogba. However, Chelsea appears to have stepped back, as Maresca seeks a different type of striker. The possibility of including Lukaku in a deal seems far-fetched at this point.

Market Dynamics and Potential Moves

Arsenal remains in the background, while Saudi clubs present a tempting offer more for Napoli than for the striker himself. The market is expected to heat up, but for now, there’s a legitimate urgency from all parties involved. Napoli needs this deal to progress to finalize their summer plans, but as it stands, no decisive move has been made.

In essence, everything revolves around Osimhen. As the transfer window progresses, Napoli’s strategy will likely evolve based on this pivotal move. The coming weeks promise to be crucial as Napoli navigates this complex scenario.