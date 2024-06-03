Report: Palace’s Contingency Plans Turn To Leeds Star for Potential Star Exits

Crystal Palace Transfer Plans: Securing Talent Amidst Potential Departures

Crystal Palace is bracing for a turbulent transfer window as the possibility of losing star players Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze looms. With interest from top Premier League clubs, the Eagles have set contingency plans to maintain their competitive edge. Here’s a detailed analysis of their transfer strategy, inspired by a recent report from The Mirror.

Interest in Crysencio Summerville

Crystal Palace is eyeing Leeds United’s dynamic attacker, Crysencio Summerville, as a potential replacement if either Olise or Eze depart this summer. Summerville, who notched up 20 goals and nine assists in the Championship, is highly regarded and remains on Palace’s radar. However, the move is contingent on the sale of one of their star players.

Sources indicate that Palace will only pursue Summerville if Olise or Eze are sold. This Dutchman’s prolific season has not gone unnoticed, making him a sought-after asset in the transfer market.

Premier League Giants Circle

Olise and Eze have attracted attention from several Premier League heavyweights. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Olise, while Eze has previously caught the eye of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Both players have release clauses in the region of £60 million, a substantial fee that could be met by these top clubs.

Palace’s manager, Oliver Glasner, remains hopeful of retaining their services. However, he acknowledges that if suitors meet the release clauses, Palace might be powerless to keep them. “I hope all the players will be here. I know the club will do everything to ensure they will play for Crystal Palace next season,” Glasner said in May.

The Summerville Dilemma

Summerville is also on the radar of several other clubs, including Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Liverpool. The 22-year-old Dutchman, valued at around £30 million, could be forced out of Leeds due to Financial Fair Play regulations. Leeds’ financial situation, compounded by their failure to secure promotion after losing to Southampton in the Championship play-off final, makes a summer sale likely.

Liverpool’s scouting interest in Summerville adds another layer of complexity to Palace’s pursuit. With Leeds needing to balance their books by June 30, a swift decision on Summerville’s future is expected.

Jean-Philippe Mateta: The Anchor

Despite the transfer market uncertainties, Palace is confident in retaining their Player of the Season, Jean-Philippe Mateta. The 26-year-old forward, who scored a career-best 16 Premier League goals this season, is reportedly happy at Selhurst Park. Mateta has attracted interest from Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, but his commitment to Glasner’s project remains strong.

Internal sources within Palace believe Mateta’s loyalty and the club’s groundwork in securing impressive summer transfers will ensure he stays in South East London.

Finalised Transfer: Chadi Riad

In a strategic move, Palace has finalised the £14 million capture of Real Betis loanee Chadi Riad. However, the formal announcement will wait until after Morocco’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. This acquisition highlights Palace’s proactive approach in strengthening their squad amidst potential departures.

Conclusion

Crystal Palace’s transfer plans this summer are pivotal for maintaining their competitive stance in the Premier League. While the potential loss of key players like Olise and Eze is a significant concern, the club’s interest in Crysencio Summerville and the retention of Jean-Philippe Mateta showcase their strategic foresight. With Oliver Glasner at the helm, Palace aims to navigate the transfer market effectively, ensuring their ambitious project continues to thrive.