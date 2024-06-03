Report: West Ham Near £25.5m Deal for Brazilian Starlet

West Ham United Close to Signing Luis Guilherme

Rising Star Luis Guilherme Heading to West Ham

West Ham United are on the brink of securing an exciting addition to their squad, as they near a £25.5 million deal for the 18-year-old Palmeiras forward, Luis Guilherme, report The Times. This potential transfer is generating considerable buzz, given Guilherme’s reputation as a fast and versatile player.

Guilherme’s Impressive Record

The Brazil Under-20 player has showcased his talent predominantly as a right winger. Despite his young age, Guilherme has already made 44 appearances for Palmeiras, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His ability to play across the forward line highlights his versatility and potential to become a key player for West Ham.

Interest from Top European Clubs

Guilherme’s talent has not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich showing interest in October. However, with only a year left on his contract, Guilherme has expressed his preference for a move to the Premier League. Palmeiras are open to the transfer, willing to sell for a price below his £47 million release clause, as they will receive a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

West Ham’s Strategic Move

Tim Steidten, West Ham’s technical director, has been instrumental in advancing this deal. As the club looks to bolster their squad, Guilherme’s signing could prove to be a strategic move, adding pace and creativity to their attacking options.

With the final details being ironed out, West Ham fans have every reason to be excited about the potential arrival of this promising young talent. Stay tuned for official announcements and further updates on this significant transfer.