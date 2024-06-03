Report: Fulham Make Arsenal Midfielder Top Transfer Target

Fulham’s Transfer Priority: Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham’s Summer Ambitions

Fulham have marked Emile Smith Rowe as one of their top priorities for the summer transfer window, preparing to make an early bid for the Arsenal midfielder. Manager Marco Silva aims to strengthen his attacking options, especially with Willian considering offers from Saudi Arabia and Bobby De Cordova-Reid out of contract but with an offer to stay, suggest reports from The Telegraph.

Smith Rowe’s Potential Move

Smith Rowe, 23, stands high on Fulham’s recruitment agenda, looking to build on their mid-table finishes since their promotion back to the Premier League. Last season, Smith Rowe had limited opportunities during Arsenal’s title challenge, making just 10 appearances off the bench. He also struggled with knee and ankle injuries, which further limited his playtime in Mikel Arteta’s settled team.

Arsenal are open to listening to offers for several fringe players this summer, which will influence their spending power in the market. Smith Rowe, along with Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah, could seek regular football elsewhere.

Arsenal’s Perspective

Smith Rowe’s potential transfer would be financially beneficial for Arsenal. Having come through the club’s academy, a sale would represent pure profit, supporting their profit-and-sustainability model. With two seasons left on his contract, signed in 2021, Arsenal are in a strong position to negotiate.

One of Smith Rowe’s rare starts last season was against Luton, where Arteta rested his first-choice players but still secured a win. “I love him as a player, he is a joy to watch,” said Arteta. “How he moved, changed direction, and how physical he was without the ball. He went into duels and won a lot of them and was thinking with that killer instinct to play forward and make things happen. When Emile is in that moment, it’s very difficult to stop him.”

Fulham Leading the Race

Fulham appear to be leading the race for Smith Rowe, although Aston Villa have previously shown interest. Smith Rowe’s three caps for England came two seasons ago when he broke into the first team at Arsenal after loans at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town. Now, as he looks for regular football and a chance to reignite his career, Fulham’s ambition and promise of playtime could be the perfect match.

The Telegraph reported on these developments, highlighting Fulham’s strategic planning and Arsenal’s readiness to negotiate for their fringe players. As the transfer window opens, all eyes will be on how this potential move unfolds and what it means for both clubs involved.